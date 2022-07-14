ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with Los Angeles police

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — A person opened fire at Los Angeles police on Thursday evening as officers responded to a robbery, prompting at least one to shoot back, authorities said.

Two suspects fled in a vehicle and remained at-large hours later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities did not immediately say whether the suspects were hit by the officers’ gunfire.

While LAPD spokesperson Officer Annie Hernandez said it was not immediately clear whether any officers were injured in the gunfire, a KCBS-TV helicopter video shows an officer walked to paramedics and showed them his leg. He was taken away in an ambulance.

The incident began around 6:45 p.m. when officers observed a robbery in progress near Fairfax and Melrose avenues, Hernandez said.

San Diego Union-Tribune

