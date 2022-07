We all know that the late 1960s were some of the most significant times that Ford had seen up to that point. The Mustang had just trotted its way into the public view, and the tides were turning in the brand's favor. This iconic pony car became a piece of American automotive history in its beginning years, with even the first models being heralded as innovative and unique for their time. With all that in mind, it's easy to see how the Mustang would later become one of the nation's favorite pony cars to ever see the road.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO