White Sox Farm Report: July 13, 2022

Midway through his first round matchup against Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, a field full of Major League All-Stars began crowding around 42-year-old Albert Pujols during a time out. Pujols was reeling, or so it looked, with one home run in the first 56...
Deandre Ayton sounds happy — and has reasons to be.
Phoenix announced Monday its re-signing of Ayton, a restricted free agent who received a offer sheet of four years, $133 million from the Indiana Pacers the Suns matched last week.
...
Comments / 0