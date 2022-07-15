FAA: Keep Drones Under 400 Feet at Northern Chicago Beaches

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This fugitive has been apprehended. Thanks to everyone for their tips and other information! #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 07:30. 07:07. 06:52. 06:52.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO