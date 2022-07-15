ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Heights, IL

Man Remains in Jail Following Acquittal After Shouting Expletive in Courtroom

spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ford Heights man was found not guilty of Attempted Murder on...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Murder trial set for October

The murder trial of a 34-year-old Chicago man in connection with a 2020 Clinton homicide is set to begin on Oct. 31, 2022, according to court records. Carlton Douglas Jr., of Chicago, faces a charge of first degree murder, court records say. He remains in Clinton County Jail. The 2020...
CLINTON, IA
wjol.com

Crest Hill Man Charged with Making Threat Against Will County Courthouse

A 32-year-old Crest Hill man has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat against the Will County Courthouse late last week. Last Friday, 9-1-1 received a call from an unknown male who told dispatch “everyone needs to be outside the Will County Courthouse by 3:30 pm.” When asked by the dispatcher why the caller said “ya’ll see.” An investigation was immediately launched and eventually Rickey Evans was considered a person of interest. Eventually enough evidence was obtained to charge Evans with making the courthosue threat. His bond has been set at $150,000.
CREST HILL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ford Heights, IL
Ford Heights, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
959theriver.com

An Aurora man charged with killing his mother…

An Aurora man is facing first-degree murder charges and awaiting extradition from Wisconsin after his mother was found dead by Aurora police Friday morning, officials said. Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, of the 0-100 block of Jackson Place, was changed with two felony counts of first-degree murder after he was detained Friday by police in West Allis, Wisconsin, according to a news release.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Expletive#Attempted Murder#Acquittal#Contempt Of Court#Violent Crime#Ford
CBS Chicago

Another Chicago police officer dies by suicide, department confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suicide in the law enforcement community is a growing concern nationwide and in Chicago. Sunday the Chicago Police Department said an off-duty CPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His is the third death by suicide within the CPD this month alone. Another officer died by suicide Friday, and a third on July 2. In a statement the department asked for prayers for the sergeant and all of the men and women who serve: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family.   The police department is working to increase mental health services for its officers, but family members have told CBS 2 that more needs to be done. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelansingjournal.com

Domestic dispute leads to shots in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL (July 16, 2022) — On July 16, 2022, at a gathering at Maicach Park, a domestic dispute arose among a man, his current girlfriend, and his former girlfriend. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering, but then returned, and the man fired shots. An...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
WBBM News Radio

UPDATE: Off-duty officer fatally shoots alleged gunman who opened fire at family reunion in South Holland

An off-duty Palos Hills police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire during a family reunion Saturday evening at a South Holland park. The officer, who was attending the gathering at Maicach Park in the south suburb, began shooting after seeing the alleged gunman fire multiple shots following an earlier domestic dispute at the party, a spokeswoman for the village said.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
nypressnews.com

Man killed in Roseland shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Roseland on the South Side. About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man who fired on family reunion in suburban Chicago park fatally shot by off-duty officer

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire during a family reunion in a suburban Chicago park late Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man, who has not been identified publicly, got into an argument with his current and former girlfriends during the gathering. Although he left with his current girlfriend, the man returned a short while later and fired into the crowd at Maicah Park, WGN-TV reported.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy