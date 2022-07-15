Man Remains in Jail Following Acquittal After Shouting Expletive in Courtroom

The murder trial of a 34-year-old Chicago man in connection with a 2020 Clinton homicide is set to begin on Oct. 31, 2022, according to court records. Carlton Douglas Jr., of Chicago, faces a charge of first degree murder, court records say. He remains in Clinton County Jail. The 2020...
Just months after Chicago rap mainstay King Lil Jay was released from prison after being convicted of murder years prior. Now, according to a report from SayCheeseTV, King Lil Jay is back in jail on firearm charges. Lil Jay, whose real name is Mario Austin, was arrested in 2015, held...
ROSELLE, Ill. – A man has been charged and is accused of shooting inside a suburban bar and restaurant Saturday. Police said he fired 18 shots and a woman was struck in the head. DuPage County State’s Attorney said 22-year-old Jamie Quijano was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder. Quijano appeared in […]
A 32-year-old Crest Hill man has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat against the Will County Courthouse late last week. Last Friday, 9-1-1 received a call from an unknown male who told dispatch “everyone needs to be outside the Will County Courthouse by 3:30 pm.” When asked by the dispatcher why the caller said “ya’ll see.” An investigation was immediately launched and eventually Rickey Evans was considered a person of interest. Eventually enough evidence was obtained to charge Evans with making the courthosue threat. His bond has been set at $150,000.
A Chicago Police Department supervisor on Saturday ordered patrol units to stop pursuing a car that officers saw being used by three gunmen in a murder just minutes earlier. After being told to stop pursuing the car, a stunned officer responded, “The car wanted for the murder?”. “This department’s...
An Aurora man is facing first-degree murder charges and awaiting extradition from Wisconsin after his mother was found dead by Aurora police Friday morning, officials said. Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, of the 0-100 block of Jackson Place, was changed with two felony counts of first-degree murder after he was detained Friday by police in West Allis, Wisconsin, according to a news release.
A 26-year-old man is charged with helping a juvenile rob two men at gunpoint in Wrigleyville early Friday morning. Damichael Bishop of Indianapolis already has a felony gun case pending in suburban Cook County. Now, he’s charged with armed robbery. The victims, ages 21 and 22, were walking westbound...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said they arrested four of five teens, ages 14 and 15, who were reportedly caught with guns Sunday in a car that was reported stolen from Elgin. According to police, officers spotted the car in the area of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and followed it […]
Two men were sentenced to life in prison after committing a crime that resulted in the death of two people in 1986. According to WGN9, Arthur Almendarez and Joh Galvan were convicted that year, and have since been behind bars. The two have been in prison for 35 years and were released on Thursday night.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police issued an alert Saturday after a string of robberies were reported near the University of Chicago. The robberies occurred between 9:50 and 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 5600-block of South Dorcester Avenue, 5400-block of South Kenwood Avenue and the 5400-block of South Woodlawn Chicago. The victims...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suicide in the law enforcement community is a growing concern nationwide and in Chicago. Sunday the Chicago Police Department said an off-duty CPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. His is the third death by suicide within the CPD this month alone. Another officer died by suicide Friday, and a third on July 2. In a statement the department asked for prayers for the sergeant and all of the men and women who serve: The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today. We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family. The police department is working to increase mental health services for its officers, but family members have told CBS 2 that more needs to be done.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL (July 16, 2022) — On July 16, 2022, at a gathering at Maicach Park, a domestic dispute arose among a man, his current girlfriend, and his former girlfriend. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering, but then returned, and the man fired shots. An...
An off-duty Palos Hills police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire during a family reunion Saturday evening at a South Holland park. The officer, who was attending the gathering at Maicach Park in the south suburb, began shooting after seeing the alleged gunman fire multiple shots following an earlier domestic dispute at the party, a spokeswoman for the village said.
A man was fatally shot Sunday in Roseland on the South Side. About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that the...
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Miracle Boyd, injured by police during a protest in 2020 is now reacting to the news that the officer she accused of excessive force was allowed to leave the Chicago Police Department on his own terms. Upon hearing this week that Nicholas Jovanovich had been allowed...
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire during a family reunion in a suburban Chicago park late Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man, who has not been identified publicly, got into an argument with his current and former girlfriends during the gathering. Although he left with his current girlfriend, the man returned a short while later and fired into the crowd at Maicah Park, WGN-TV reported.
Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
