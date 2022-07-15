Experts: Alligators are here, but not many more than in past

This image shows a 6- to 8-foot alligator spotted this summer at Crabtree Slough in the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. Crabtree Slough is one of Flint Creek’s swamps located next to Alabama 67. [BRIAN FORSYTH/COURTESY PHOTO]

Reports of north Alabama alligator sightings are common, although a state official says the perception that alligator sightings are increasing probably has more to do with social media than with an increase in the gator population.

“Alligators have always been in Alabama. We were actually the first state to ban alligator hunting in 1938,” said Marianne Gauldin, a conservation outreach specialist with the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division in Alabama. She said the American alligator is native to Alabama.

Drew Wirwa, deputy project leader of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, said hot weather usually brings alligators into the open at the refuge during the summer months.

“It’s been consistent over the last few years, and it seems like this time of year we’ll get reports of people seeing them, but there’s nothing unusual going on this year,” Wirwa said.

Gauldin said the increase in reports of alligator sightings in the state in the last 20 years can be attributed to social media. She said thousands of people will find out about a single sighting from shared online posts.

“In the past when someone saw an alligator, it was not as easily communicated with the general public as it is now,” Gauldin said.

“There are alligators reproducing and so more alligators do add to the population as time goes by. However, a portion of the perception that there are greater numbers of alligators is based in large part on the fact that we can share information so easily online.”

Wirwa said larger bodies of water are hot spots for alligators and most sightings locally are reported from Beaverdam Swamp, north of the river in Madison County.

“(Social media) would be a reason for more sightings being reported than there are actually being more alligators,” Wirwa said. “(Alligators) have been around for a long time and it’s no expectation that they’re increasing that much at all.”

Wirwa said if temperatures keep increasing every summer, more alligators could migrate into north Alabama.

“I believe climate change has a lot to do with animals that have historically been farther south moving up (into north Alabama),” Wirwa said.

Gauldin said north Alabama does not have an “optimal” habitat for alligators, but they are still able to thrive there.

“The higher densities of alligators are in the coastal marshes, around natural lakes, rivers, wetlands and some reservoirs,” Gauldin said. “They may thrive (in north Alabama), but they’re not going to be reproducing as prolifically as they do in the southern part of the state. The southern part of the state has a much greater number of alligators than the northern part of the state.”

Alligators have been sighted in north Alabama for decades, a fact some biologists attribute to the fact that baby alligators purchased in Florida were later released here.

Those numbers increased, according to published news reports, in the summer of 1979 when the U.S. Department of Interior transplanted 55 alligators, from 1 to 7 feet in length, from southern Louisiana to Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. It was an attempt to curtail the beaver population and to give the threatened species a safe haven.

Six months later, then-U.S. Rep. Ronnie Flippo, D-Florence, ordered the alligators removed, calling the Interior Department’s actions “irresponsible.”

He said the reptiles were moved to the refuge without going through proper procedures or holding public hearings on the matter. Flippo reportedly said Morgan County residents were threatened by the existence of alligators in Flint Creek and Tennessee River waters.

According to reports, four teams of trained wildlife employees worked 10 consecutive nights in an effort to recapture some of the gators. Various reports say between three and 10 were recaptured.

Wirwa said people who see an alligator should keep their distance and not feed them. Gauldin said feeding alligators was illegal.

“If people entice alligators, for example, feeding them … that can create a dangerous situation because then you have an alligator that begins to approach people because they associate human activity with food,” Gauldin said.