Sacramento, CA

Kelly Kay and close friends of Spencer Webb remember him fondly

By Zach Boetto
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Those close to Spencer Webb said, through his success and pro aspirations, he always found time to show love and give back.

His life is now also being remembered as one that went from tragedy to triumph.

“Spencer was a great young man, and he definitely didn’t deserve this fate. But it was a fate that Spencer believed in — He believed in going for it,” Coach Terrance Leonard.

Authorities in Lane County Oregon said Webb died Wednesday afternoon when he fell and hit his head while recreating with friends near Triangle Lake.

One of his closest mentors and former coaches said the world lost a legend.

“I think we lost a powerful young man,” Leonard said.

Sacramento community remembers Spencer Webb

As a child, he was raised by his brother, and football was Webb’s way of making it out of Sacramento.

As a teenager, Webb’s athletic ability made him a standout amongst others. And it earned him a spot at the University of Oregon, where he would commit to attending with his close friend and Sacramento native Isaah Crocker.

“He had offers before I had, and I got seven offers in one day,” Crocker recalled. “But I decided to throw it out because he made me want to go to Oregon.”

After three years at the University of Oregon, Webb had ambitions of making it to the top.

“It was a special thing to watch him manifest,” Leonard said.

Friends, family, coaches and teammates remember Webb as a man who was not only a great athlete but a great person.

Webb’s girlfriend said she’ll remember him as a gentle giant.

“He’s the kind of soul who always puts everybody above himself, and he’s so loyal to the people in his life. He’s supposed to be this big football player — this star. He’s an athlete, but being so close to him we got to see who Spencer really was. And he just literally would give the shirt off his back to anybody. He always put everybody before himself in everything that he did,” Kelly Green said.

There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental.

