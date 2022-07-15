ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

The Triple Goddess CSA

By Jo Petteruti
thefallonpost.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFisk Farm Herbs, Two Ravens Farm, and Mewaldt's Farm have merged to create the Triple Goddess CSA with this trio of lady farmers producing artfully filled farm baskets on a bi-weekly basis. Two years ago, Stacy Fisk, Jaime Sammons, and Korena Mewaldt began providing seedlings as a team to...

www.thefallonpost.org

luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
thebeet.com

The 6 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada may not be the first place you think of when you imagine vegan food heavens in the Western United States. But the “The Biggest Little City in the World” has a surprisingly impressive vegan food scene. Before or after your trip to the playa for Burning Man, you’ll be able to satisfy your hunger with a wide selection of plant-based foods. Here are six of the best restaurants for vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based eaters located in Reno, Nevada.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Captain's Log -- Stayin' Alive, Magically

I’ve spent the last week really contemplating the wisdom of keeping the print version of the paper. So many reasons why it doesn’t make sense. Mostly, cost and especially costs over the past six months. Holy cow. The whole country is suffering the effects of inflation and we are no different.
FALLON, NV
Fallon, NV
Nevada Business
Nevada Industry
Nevada Appeal

Farmers Market coupons for Carson City seniors available Monday

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. has free Farmers Market coupons for Carson City low income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. “RSVP has only 350 booklets to distribute in Carson City and we want to make sure that all seniors who qualify will be able to enjoy the abundance of fresh produce while supporting our local famers,” said Molly Walt, CEO.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Non-Profit Donates Supplies to Mobile Home Park Residents

The Summer Family Arts Festival had eight hands-on art stations, a free book for every child and self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

FISH kitchen reopens, but Carson City’s homeless didn’t miss a meal

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The kitchen at Carson City’s FISH-- or *Friends In Service Helping*-- was closed earlier this week as the non-profit dealt with a rodent infestation before reopening Saturday. That didn’t mean their clients, the area’s homeless and disadvantaged, went without a meal. FISH does...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City will consider painted rock policy, dog policy

The Open Space Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Commission are holding a joint meeting Monday. On the agenda: painted rocks. According to city staff, painted rocks have been gaining in popularity since 2015, when the Kindness Rocks Project was established to leave inspirational messages in public places. Since then, staff have found painted rocks in parks, trails, and public open space areas.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Nevada DMV Urges Customers to Make Appointments Online

The Nevada DMV is again urging customers to skip the lines and schedule appointments online for free. “The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices...
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

COVID on the Uptick in Churchill County

The past 14-day total number of COVID cases has the community at 131 people testing positive for the virus. New cases are being diagnosed at a rate of seven per day and according to the State of Nevada dashboard (https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov) there is one COVID patient in the hospital. Numbers indicated there are currently 84 residents positive with the virus.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada Needs Special Permit To Pollute More

Tesla's Reno Gigiafactory will gain approval from Nevada to change classifications. The new classifications will allow Tesla to increase the amount of emissions it is allowed to release annually. Nevada's Division of Environmental Protection has decided that Tesla's application for the bump in emissions standards satisfied the requirements set by both Nevada and the federal government.
NEVADA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Crashes Reno, Announcing New Move

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Announces Move to Reno. Fintech company PayCertify, based in Los Gatos, is shifting its headquarters to Reno, NV, according to a statement released on March 31 by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada. More than 200 jobs in both biotech and fintech are anticipated to be created by the companies “over the next several years,” according to a press statement issued by EDAWN announcing the development.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno: The fastest warming city in the U.S.?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - By now we’ve gotten used to hearing the whole world is warming. What you may not know is; it’s getting hotter faster here than perhaps anywhere else in the U.S. According to the non-profit Climate Center, Reno’s summertime temperatures are averaging 10.9 degrees warmer...
RENO, NV
viatravelers.com

29 Best Things to do in Reno, Nevada

If you’re looking for a fun-filled vacation destination, look no further than Reno, Nevada! This vibrant city is home to plenty of attractions and activities that will keep you entertained for days on end. From casinos and nightlife to museums and parks, Reno has something for nearly every age possible.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can learn more about the history of Donner Summit this weekend. Eastern Sierra History Series continues at Wylder Hope Valley on Saturday, July 16 with the presentation, Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit. Local historian and author David Woodruff shares some of the lesser known history of the area. Watch the video above to learn more.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson supervisors consider city charter changes

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will hear an update on the work of the Charter Review Committee on Thursday. Charter Committee Chairman Richard Staub will present recommendations to amend the city’s charter. Among the amendments recommended:. • to correct a grammatical error;. • to change the timeframe to...
CARSON CITY, NV
worldairlinenews.com

aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Reno-Tahoe to Santa Rosa

Aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, is excited to become a part of the Santa Rosa/North Bay Area region with its inaugural nonstop flight from Reno on July 14, 2022. This first flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport. Flights will operate each...
RENO, NV

