ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adYEL_0ggRYpiJ00

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk.

In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.

“The impaired driver, who could barely stand up, was lucky that his decision to drink and drive didn’t take a life that day,” the Minnesota Office of Public Safety said.

A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely would have passed out by that point, KMSP-TV reported. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC that exceeds .40% is potentially fatal and puts the person at risk of slipping into a coma.

“OMG! How did he even find his keys!?!?” one person wrote on Facebook in response to the Minnesota Office of Public Safety’s post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Blaine, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Blaine, MN
WDIO-TV

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Twin Cities police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman who was almost shot by Andrew Sundberg crashes rally held to protest his death

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman who says she was almost killed by the man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police crashed a weekend rally for the man. A crowd was protesting last week's shooting of Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg when his neighbor, who says Sundberg fired shots into her apartment, stepped-up and spoke to the crowd. Arabella Yarbrough wanted to know where her justice was, she said Sundberg was firing shots into her kitchen where she was cooking. Minneapolis Police say two snipers shot and killed Sundberg last week after an hours-long standoff where police were fired at as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bac#Drunk Driver#Kmsp Tv#The Cleveland Clinic#Fox#Cox Media Group
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man shot, killed woman in north Minneapolis RV

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
willmarradio.com

Three killed on I-94 when their SUV is rear ended by a semi

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are identifying three Anoka County residents killed in a crash involving an S-U-V and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the S-U-V stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the S-U-V died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
KEYC

Two arrested after incident with gun in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are arrested in St. Peter after Mankato police investigate an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning. According to a release from the city, Public Safety responded to the report of an incident involving a gun around 1 am Saturday in the area of North Second and Mulberry streets.
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka mourns sudden death of assistant fire chief

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota first responders mourn the death of Minnetonka assistant fire chief Jim Flanders after he died on Saturday. Firefighters and police arrived at Flanders' home after he was found unresponsive. First responders began lifesaving measures, and he was transported to the hospital, where he died, the City of Minnetonka said in a post.
MINNETONKA, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. hiker flown to hospital after suffering medical episode on NH mountain

BEAN'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after he suffered a medical episode while hiking a mountain in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to a call for a medical emergency on the summit of Mount Pierce around 2:30 p.m. found a hiker who was in need of immediate treatment, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy