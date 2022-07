The Chicago Bears are looking to turn things around in 2022 and make a run at the playoffs with a new head coach at the helm in Matt Eberflus. But, their ultimate success will certainly come down to how quarterback Justin Fields plays. After a sub-par rookie campaign, the hope is that Eberflus can help the ex-Ohio State standout thrive in his offensive system.

