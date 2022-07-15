Shaw: Those in fake electors scandal must face prosecution

After reading the gushing praise of Debbie Lesko by Ms. Major, I am compelled to submit a counterpoint (“Major: We must save U.S. from Communism,” Daily Independent, July 14, 2022). Starting with Debbie’s attendance at a Dec. 20, 2020, White House meeting with Reps. Biggs and Gosar to plot the overturning of a free and fair election, and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Lesko voted to throw out our 11 electoral votes after the violent insurrection. Her feigned fear of violence on Jan. 6 was based upon her pivotal role in the scheme.

While our Republican AG Brnovich has ignored the violation of Arizona statutes by the fraudulent Arizona electors, the DOJ is finally investigating this in earnest. Debbie should be nervous.

Debbie’s gaffe about “shooting her grandchildren to protect them” overshadows a bigger fear. That she meant to say that she would “shoot the killer” is of little consolation to me. If I were in the crowd under assault, the last thing I would welcome is Debbie impersonating Annie Oakley and opening fire.

The more likely outcome would be an inept Debbie hitting bystanders with poor shooting and lethal ricochet bullets adding to the mayhem. Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park have shown once again that good guys with guns are no match for assault rifle-wielding shooters with high capacity magazines and body armor.

As to her blind defense of abortion bans, I point to the reality of the now-verified story of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio having to cross state lines to Indiana to avoid having to carry her rapist’s child to term ... This emotionally charged issue, like many, is not as black and white as Ms. Major likes to believe. As to Ms. Major’s imploring us to vote GOP, I’d like to remind readers that several of the fraudulent electors are running for office, including our Secretary of State (Finchem), U.S. Senate (Lamon) and Arizona Senate (Kern). I for one am terrified of the loss of our democracy, which Debbie seems to be cheering for.

I’m hoping that the DOJ can indict these criminals before the early ballots are mailed for the November election.

As to the tired refrain of “saving us from Communism,” I am in dismay of Debbie’s lack of support for Social Security ... I like my Medicare and Social Security as I suspect the vast majority of Sun City residents do as well (perhaps excluding Ms. Major).

Both of these popular programs were introduced by Democrats, and both are in dire need of revenue-based solutions to extend their solvency.

In closing, Debbie has no GOP or Democratic opponent this election cycle, so sadly voters in her district have no choice but to leave the race blank, absent a qualified write-in candidate surfacing. But we can vote for candidates in other Arizona and federal races who will ensure our democracy.

And, save for our honorable bipartisan Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and our incumbent GOP County Recorder, whom I do plan to support (Clint Hickman and Stephen Richer), none of them are Republicans.