Houston, TX

Detmers shows 'frontline' stuff vs. Astros

MLB
 4 days ago

ANAHEIM -- In his two starts with the Angels following a brief stint with Triple-A Salt Lake, rookie lefty Reid Detmers has unveiled his revamped slider and has seen strong results. After throwing six scoreless innings against the Orioles on Friday, Detmers allowed two runs over six solid frames...

www.mlb.com

MLB

'Pure hitter' Berry, hard-throwing Miller highlight Marlins' 1st round

With an eye toward adding a bat that should help the organization sooner rather than later, the Marlins selected LSU third baseman/outfielder Jacob Berry with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Miami chose right-hander Jacob Miller from Liberty Union High School in the second...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Red Sox load up on shortstop talent in Draft

The Red Sox didn’t merely take a high school shortstop from California with their first selection in the Draft for the second year in a row. They took a shortstop with pick No. 24 overall in Mikey Romero who considers Marcelo Mayer -- the five-tool stud the Sox took with the fourth pick in last year’s Draft -- to be his best friend.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Next Ohtani? SF top pick excited to chase 2-way dream

The Giants selected University of Connecticut two-way standout Reggie Crawford with the 30th and final pick of the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Crawford, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, was the first 2022 Draftee to be announced with a two-way designation. He wields a plus slider and touched triple digits with his fastball while pitching for Team USA last summer, but he logged only 7 2/3 innings on the mound for the Huskies in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Cubs select fast riser Horton with No. 7 pick

CHICAGO -- It took only a few tosses in a round of catch for Cade Horton to find a pitch that would transform his season at Oklahoma. It took him only five postseason starts to convince the Cubs that he could be an important piece to their future. Surrounded by...
NORMAN, OK
MLB

Braves load up on pitchers on Day 1 of Draft

ATLANTA -- Given an additional pick and a larger bonus pool last week, Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown began building for the future by taking a trio of high-upside high school pitchers with his first three selections in this year’s MLB Draft. The Braves took Owen Murphy...
MLB
MLB

Get to know Mariners top pick Cole Young

In many ways, Cole Young’s journey to the Major Leagues started in 2014 when he was the 9-10-year-old division champion at Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit & Run program at Target Field. Eight years later, Young has a chance to etch another chapter into that journey, as the 18-year-old Pennsylvania native was taken No. 21 overall in the MLB Draft by the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Woodward stresses 'winning mentality' entering 2nd half

ARLINGTON -- Rangers manager Chris Woodward has maintained that his club is capable of beating any team it faces in any situation. But as the first half comes to a close, one thing is clear: no matter what the Rangers are capable of, it just hasn’t come to fruition yet.
MLB
MLB

Get to know Pirates top pick Termarr Johnson

The Pirates selected Termarr Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Here’s everything you need to know about Johnson, MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 overall prospect for this Draft class. FAST FACTS. Primary position: 2B/SS. Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. Bats/throws: Left/right. Birthdate: June 11,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
NFL
MLB

Intrigue of Twins' pick Lewis doesn't stop at knuckleball

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twins scouting director Sean Johnson is now in his 21st season as a member of the organization's scouting department. In those decades, he has undoubtedly summarized the pitch mixes of tens of thousands -- if not hundreds of thousands -- of young hurlers from across the land. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Orioles#Triple A Salt Lake
MLB

Kids, comebacks, Kumar and all the top moments from Day 1 of Draft

LOS ANGELES -- If the 2022 MLB Draft’s first round made you feel old, rest assured you weren’t alone. Looking solely at some of the last names, one might mistake Sunday’s pick proceedings for a redraft from an earlier -- but not all that distant -- era. Matt Holliday’s son Jackson went No. 1 overall to the Orioles. Andruw Jones’ son Druw went No. 2 to the D-backs. Carl Crawford’s son Justin went No. 17 to the Phillies. Lou Collier’s son Cam went No. 18 to the Reds. Not long ago, these dads were at All-Star Week because, well, they were All-Stars. Now, whether attending the Draft in person at L.A. Live like the Crawfords or watching from afar like the Hollidays and Joneses, these famous fathers are spending this All-Star Week celebrating the next generation.
MLB
MLB

Guardians take powerful OF DeLauter with No. 16 pick

The Guardians certainly could use some more powerful outfield bats in their system, and they made that their top priority heading into the 2022 MLB Draft. On Sunday night, the club selected 20-year-old outfielder Chase DeLauter with its first-round pick (16th overall) of the MLB Draft. DeLauter becomes the first player from James Madison University to be selected in the first round.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

'This is his house': Kershaw to start ASG at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw, one of the best pitchers in Dodgers history, has accomplished just about everything on the Dodger Stadium mound. It’s where Kershaw has won 101 games en route to three National League Cy Young Awards and one NL MVP Award. Earlier this season, Kershaw became the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader in front of his home fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Rangers pick fireballer Rocker at No. 3 overall

ARLINGTON -- On Aug. 1, 2021, at 5:01 p.m., Kumar Rocker’s life changed. The former Vanderbilt ace, one of the most dominant pitchers in college baseball from 2019-21, was drafted 10th overall by the Mets last year. But he didn't sign at the mandated deadline after the Mets' review of his medical information raised concerns about the right-hander's shoulder and elbow.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Mariners find 'one of the prettiest swings in the Draft' at No. 21

SEATTLE -- More than most Major League general managers, Jerry Dipoto loves talking about his prospects. And that was of course the case on Sunday when Seattle’s president of baseball operations discussed the Mariners’ newest addition to the pipeline. “I thought this was one of the prettiest swings...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Get to know D-backs top pick Druw Jones

Druw Jones has a great baseball lineage. The slender but powerful outfielder was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, and he was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 1 prospect in the class. But who is Druw Jones? Here's a guide to let you know what he’s all about.
MLB
MLB

Mets stay opportunistic with diverse Day 2 haul

NEW YORK -- For the Mets, Day 2 of the Draft brought a diversity of talent. Rather than focus on one area of need -- say, college pitching or power hitting -- the Mets scattered their eight Day 2 picks across the talent spectrum. • Mets make splash at No....
QUEENS, NY
MLB

A's top pick Susac: 'The best word to describe me is leader'

LOS ANGELES -- The A’s entered the 2022 MLB Draft having accrued an organizational catching depth in recent years that was matched by few teams in baseball. On Sunday night, that position grew even stronger when Oakland selected Daniel Susac from the University of Arizona with the 19th overall pick.
TUCSON, AZ

