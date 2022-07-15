ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena Senators honor Jim Knight, win 18th-straight game

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA — The life of Jim Knight, a longtime Helena umpire who passed away last August after a battle with cancer, was honored Thursday night at Kindrick Legion Field with special uniforms and the presentation of the first-ever Jim Knight Memorial Award. Players wore the gray and light...

The big 2-0: Helena Senators win 20th-straight game

HELENA — Two more victories Saturday afternoon, this time over conference foe Lethbridge, eclipsed two milestones for the Helena Senators: 20 straight wins and a guaranteed berth in the Montana-Alberta American Legion State Tournament that begins July 27 in Billings. Helena scored double digit runs in both ends of...
Helena Senators' win streak by the numbers

HELENA — The Helena Senators swept a conference doubleheader against the Lethbridge Elks on Saturday to improve their win streak to a nice, round number that represents the longest such streak in program history, according to Helena Independent Record columnist and sports historian Curt Synness. Let’s take a look...
Sidelines with Synness: Helena’s greatest athletes shine at 2022 HSHOF banquet

The Helena Sports Hall of Fame held its Class of 2022 induction banquet recently, carrying on the tradition of spotlighting the accomplishments of local sportsmen and sportswomen that began with the first induction in 2003. The 11th class of HSHOF inductees, including 13 individuals in six categories, and nine teams,...
Butte Miners secure No. 1 seed for district tournament

HELENA — A protest stemming from a late-game substitution added drama to a day that saw the Butte Miners secure the No. 1 seed in the South A District Tournament that begins on Thursday. Butte swept the Helena Reps in an afternoon doubleheader, fending off furious comeback attempts in...
Butte teen competes in NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evan Andrews, a butte teen competes advances to the semi-finals in the NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior. Prior to this season, the youth ninja community didn't have much of a platform to compete in. Now, after 14 years, it has evolved to include more genders...
Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
Republicans in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark ‘formally’ reject results of 2020 election

Two Republican committees in Montana have recently passed resolutions rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Ravalli County Republican Central Committee and the Lewis and Clark County Montana Republican Party passed the resolutions on July 5 and 11, respectively. The resolutions were adopted just before the Montana Republican Party’s platform convention in Billings […] The post Republicans in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark ‘formally’ reject results of 2020 election appeared first on Daily Montanan.
This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Montana

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
Construction east of Whitehall to begin this Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will begin milling and paving work on the Whitehall East project on Monday. Crews will resurface and rehabilitate approximately 6 miles of Highway 69 east of Whitehall. Drivers and motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling...
Motorcycle crash update on I-15

HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off & Brewfest coming up

The 5th Annual Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off and Brewfest will be Saturday, July 23, in Deer Lodge. “We are glad to be back after a two-year shut-down because of the pandemic, and are excited by the responses as we work to build it up again,” said co-chairman Terry Jennings.
Wildfire reported northeast of Helena

HELENA — UPDATE 7:00 p.m. — The Moors Mountain fire has been updated to 115 acres burned as of 6:50 p.m. The fire is currently burning in heavy timber. ORIGINAL STORY — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says a new wildfire has been reported in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness northeast of Helena.
HELENA, MT

