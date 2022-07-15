ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

AKAs attending international convention this week in Orlando

daytonatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are shown in their trademark pink and green colors outside of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park late Saturday night, a day...

www.daytonatimes.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyadvent.com

Historic Alpha Kappa Alpha gathers in Orlando, celebrates century-plus of service

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell (on screen) speaks July 11 during the international convention of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., at the Orange County Convention Center. (Joy Wallace Dickinson) In April 1958, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., met at Orlando’s Washington Shores Elementary School for a regional...
ORLANDO, FL
defendernetwork.com

AKA names new national president

Danette Anthony Reed has ascended to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s highest office, becoming the 31st woman to be installed as Supreme Basileus during 70th Boule on Thursday, July 14, in Orlando, FL. Thousands of sorors and dignitaries were present for her installation. She becomes the first Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®Supreme Basileus who is an engineer.
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Welcome Center Hosting Back to School Event

DAVENPORT — The summer tourism season is still at its peak across Central Florida, but for Florida families, the summer fun ends in mid-August when schools reopen and the kids head back to the classrooms. One of the region’s top tourism offices is combining the public’s love for area...
DAVENPORT, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Homes Bring Hope celebrates its ninth homeowner and first new home built

The mission of Homes Bring Hope is to lead the facilitation of homeownership opportunities for hard-working families. Homes Bring Hope’s Founder and Chair Forough B. Hosseini maintains a vision to empower the entire community and reduce the poverty rate by 10% by 2030 through prosperity pathways and strategic agency alliances.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
allears.net

Here’s the Latest on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Walt Disney Company has been experiencing some political pushback following their condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Previously, we’ve seen Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, move to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The dissolution of Reedy Creek will remove many creative and expansive freedoms for Disney, while potentially placing the burden of maintenance costs on taxpayers. And now, we have an update on this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Rosa Parks
Inside the Magic

Guest Passes Out at Universal Water Park, Others Face Several Injuries

A report was just revealed showing several Guests visiting Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, were injured. Multiple Guests reported injuries or medical emergencies from the months of April to June of this year, all of which transpired at Universal Studios and its Volcano Bay water Park. This was revealed in a story from Florida Politics.
ORLANDO, FL
wanderwisdom.com

Lynx: Orlando's Public Transit System

Sarah has lived in the Orlando area for 5 years and has experienced almost everything that Orlando has to offer. LYNX is Orlando's public transit system, but the bus routes actually serve other areas besides Orlando. LYNX services Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. However, the most extensive service areas are Orange and Osceola counties, with more limited service to Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties. Each individual county generally has its own public transit system specific to the area, so LYNX is considered the primary public transit for the Orange County regional area.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Newly remodeled Walmart in Leesburg will celebrate with hotdogs and fun this weekend

Leesburg residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2501 Citrus Blvd. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations including the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time. To celebrate the newly remodeled store,...
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Black Women#Actor#Racism#Walt Disney World Resort#Greek
mynews13.com

College dorms at capacity, rising rent part of problem

The rising costs in the housing market are touching most communities, including student housing on college campuses across the state. More students are hoping to live in college dorms as rental costs rise. USF's student housing is already full for the next semester. UCF has also reached its limit. Ana...
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandomagazine.com

The Ugliest House of the Year

Bernardo Mazzucco won the title of “The Ugliest House of the Year” 2021 in a competition sponsored by HomeVestors, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses” company. After a fiercely competitive national vote, Mazzucco won the highly sought-after prize, beating out nearly 10,000 homes. While this award...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Lake Eola is (possibly) haunted by the most unlikely ghost

The beautiful lake Eola in Orlando, FloridaOrlandoThings.com Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. If you’ve never been to Lake Eola in Orlando, it is truly a beautiful place to be. I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s a can’t-miss attraction when I first moved to Orlando, and they were right. I located “in the heart of downtown Orlando”, the beautiful Lake Eola Park has a lot to offer visitors. Open from 6 AM to 11:59 PM daily, visitors at the park can take an almost mile long circular walk around the lovely lake, enjoy the live swans walking around, play on the playground, or even rent a swan shaped paddle boat and go out onto the water. You can even talk your doggo with you, but bring lots of water as it gets hot fast!
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
wqcs.org

Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists Recognized

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

Here Are The Best Fries In Florida

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

As Apopka grieves, our prayers remain with the family of Austin Duran

At its core, the purpose of a local online news site like The Apopka Voice is to deliver the news accurately, objectively, and timely. Sometimes it's good news, sometimes bad, but last night it was tragic. Austin Duran, the 24-year-old Firefighter EMT with the Apopka Fire Department, lost his life...
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy