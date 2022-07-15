AKAs attending international convention this week in Orlando

The beautiful lake Eola in Orlando, FloridaOrlandoThings.com Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. If you’ve never been to Lake Eola in Orlando, it is truly a beautiful place to be. I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s a can’t-miss attraction when I first moved to Orlando, and they were right. I located “in the heart of downtown Orlando”, the beautiful Lake Eola Park has a lot to offer visitors. Open from 6 AM to 11:59 PM daily, visitors at the park can take an almost mile long circular walk around the lovely lake, enjoy the live swans walking around, play on the playground, or even rent a swan shaped paddle boat and go out onto the water. You can even talk your doggo with you, but bring lots of water as it gets hot fast!

