Where to Watch and Stream Lady Macbeth Free Online

Psychological thriller fans eagerly anticipate director Olivia Wilde's upcoming tense and mind-bending film, Don't Worry Darling. Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) is a happy wife and homemaker living as her in the company town of Victory in the 1950s with her husband, Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Everything seems perfect until she begins to sense something is off about Victory and the company Jack works for. Frank, played by Chris Pine, is seen in the trailer actively leading the community and openly challenging Alice's suspicions. Viewers can already sense the gaslighting in his smirk, when he folds his hands and leans forward with, "I'm curious to see where she's going with this."
