Where to Watch and Stream The Grey Free Online

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Read at your own risk!. It's one of the most heartfelt Marvel movies to date and even if it has a touch of comedy, it is also dramatic especially for the titular character as he takes on a new journey. In the end-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane is seen to enter the Asgardian afterlife, Valhalla, and it raises the question of whether Captain America could do the same once he passes.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO