The Dallas Police Department and AT&T are working to prevent copper thieves from tearing down cables and disrupting phone, cable, and internet service. “[The copper thieves] cut down the telephone wires to steal the copper wire that’s inside of it,” said Detective Jamison Lewis. “They’ll burn the plastic coating or the paper coating off of [the telephone wire], then take it to a scrap metal yard and sell it [for the] copper wire inside of it.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO