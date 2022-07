Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a rare foreign trip Tuesday for a summit in Iran with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Why it matters: With Syria, Ukraine and oil on the agenda, all three leaders have something to gain from the summit. So, potentially, does the world, as Putin and Erdoğan will discuss a deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine that is reportedly close to completion but doesn't yet have Putin's explicit backing.

