Perkasie, PA

Pennridge Duo Commits to Compete Collegiate Lacrosse

By editor
suburbanonesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, April 25, 2022, Pennridge seniors Kieran Banks and Alex Mathewson were recognized for committing to continue their lacrosse careers at the collegiate level. Kieran Banks – Stevenson University (Lacrosse) Major:. Business. Reasons for choosing Stevenson: “Great location filled with a strong team of leaders in a...

