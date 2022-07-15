ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida official caught on video dropping title after being pulled over for speeding

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Florida county commissioner with a lead foot dropped his title twice in back-to-back speeding incidents — declaring “I run the county” in one of the traffic stops, footage of the cases show.

In the latest encounter, Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins was in his red Ferrari when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on June 19, according to reports.

Mullins had been traveling 92 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 95, Fox 35 reported.

As the trooper is talking to Mullins, the trooper stops and says, “I’m sorry?”

Mullins then says, “I run the county, so I know how that works.”

“You run the county?” the trooper replies.

Mullins replies, “Yeah, I’m the chairman of the county commission,” according to the dashcam footage obtained by Fox 35.

The trooper then continues to explain the citation before Mullins is seen zooming away at the end of the encounter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYvvQ_0ggRNayF00
According to a police report, Joe Mullins was “extremely condescending, belligerent, illogical and disrespectful.”

On June 2, Mullins was pulled over in a Mercedes-Benz SUV for going 89 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 4, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

After the two troopers talk with Mullins, they go back to a patrol car where one trooper says, “He said he was a county commissioner,” to which the other trooper replies, “Yeah, well, he’s getting a ticket,” according to footage obtained by the Daytona Beach News Journal.

The newspaper also reported the trooper who spoke to Mullins can be heard threatening to arrest Mullins at one point if he gets out of the SUV.

According to highway patrol dispatch notes obtained by the local outlet, Mullins “stated it would be a carrer [sic] ending move if I arrested him for failing to obey a lawful order.”

The police report also stated Mullins was “extremely condescending, belligerent, illogical and disrespectful,” and alleged he “flashed his business card to get out of ticket,” according to the News Journal.

In separate letters to judges seeking leniency for both incidents, Mullins claimed he was in a rush and not paying attention to how fast he was driving, the newspaper reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mullins
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy