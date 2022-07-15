ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Division Resurgence Release Date

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Division Resurgence will be bringing Tom Clancy’s The Division to mobile. Here’s when The Division Resurgence Release Date will be. The Division Resurgence will be coming out on both iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration is now open for anyone who wants to get into the game’s Closed Alpha...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Bungie officially joins PlayStation as $3.6B deal closes

Bungie, the Bellevue, Wash.-based development studio behind the Destiny franchise of video games, has officially been acquired by PlayStation makers Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Under the terms of the $3.6 billion deal, which was announced Jan. 31 and closed July 15, Bungie joins the PlayStation Studios network as an independent...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

All the Video Game Release Dates You Need to Know for 2022

Thank heavens Elden Ring is a long game, because the FromSoftware blockbuster is among the only major releases we've got to enjoy so far in 2022. Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West were all strong games too, but they all launched in the first three months of 2022. We're in July now, and the past few months have been a little dry.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Download Skyrim Together Reborn

Skyrim fans wanting to download Together Reborn, the brand-new co-op multiplayer Skyrim mod, are now able to on PC. To play the new mod, players can download it from the NexusMods website and follow the instructions listed on the page. Since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was originally released in...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Soulframe’ is a new fantasy MMORPG from the ‘Warframe’ developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe’s fantasy premise. The...
VIDEO GAMES
startattle.com

Prey (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. Startattle.com – Predator 5 movie. Naru has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, Naru sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, is a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Video Game#Android#Division Agents#The Division 2
dotesports.com

How and where to pre-order Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is the latest big budget fighting game from Capcom, and with a release set for 2023, players can expect to continue seeing more content from the game ahead of its eventual launch. Developers and publishers are always looking for ways to incentivize players to purchase games early...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dragon Quest Treasures’ progress shared between playable characters

Square Enix has provided additional details on Dragon Quest Treasures, including story, characters, mechanics and more. Today (July 18), the publisher shared a new post featuring everything fans need to know about the upcoming Dragon Quest game. The game follows siblings Erik and Mia, who head to the floating world...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Sony officially owns Bungie now

Both companies announced the news on Twitter Friday, confirming that the $3.6 billion deal had gone through without any surprises. While that’s a large sum for a relatively small company, the merger was modest enough to evade the antitrust scrutiny that Sony rival Microsoft triggered with its planned parallel acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Android Devices
ClutchPoints

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers Revealed!

Before today, a majority of the Fatui Harbingers were shrouded in mystery. The most recent Genshin Impact trailer finally pulled the curtain on the mysterious group. The Eleven Fatui Harbingers The group formally known as The Eleven Fatui Harbingers, each powered with Delusions from the Tsaritsa. As the executive officers of the Fatui, they are […] The post The Eleven Fatui Harbingers Revealed! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Episode 3 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Amamiya Yuuhi's trauma with his grandfather haunts his socialization efforts with Samidare Asahina in Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer. Will his past prevent him from confiding in Samidare? Find out what happens in Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Episode 3!. Table of contents. Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Episode 2...
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
101K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy