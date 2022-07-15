Corcoran Police

Tuesday, July 5

- Theft of several items was reported at 3:31 p.m. in the 23XXX block of County Road 10. Officer responded to a report of several items taken from a home during a renovation. Items taken: Elite hunting bow and case, Ross hunting bow, two RTIC coolers, 4 LED flood lights, RC air boat, RC truck, Coleman cooler, guitar. Total loss approximately $3,125.00.

- Responded to a report of two people trapped in a storage shed on at 1:45 p.m. in the 64XX block of County Road 19. Officer assisted Loretto Fire Department and Maple Plain Fire Department after a platform in a storage shed collapsed trapping two people. Both people were freed safely.

Wednesday, July 6

- Reported a DAR arrest at 12:22 a.m. at County Road 19 and County Road 50. Arrested was a 44-year-old of St. Paul Park for driving after revocation.

Thursday, July 7

- Reported a DAS arrest at 12:29 a.m. at 21XXX block of County Road 30. Arrested was a 43-year-old of Buffalo for driving after suspension.

- Reported a DAR arrest at 2:57 a.m. at 20XXX block of County Road 30. Arrested was a 52-year-old of Rockford for driving after revocation.

Friday, July 8

- Reported a property damage incident at 10:07 p.m. in the area of 20XXX block of County Road 10. Officer responded to a report of cars doing donuts in the ball fields at the Corcoran City Park. Suspects located. Corcoran Public Works assessing damage for possible charges.

Sunday, July 10

- Reported a property damage incident at 9:19 p.m. in the area of 94XX block of Brockton Lane. Officer responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a detached garage. Fire departments from several neighboring agencies arrived to assist extinguishing the flames. No injuries reported. Cause of fire is under investigation.

- Reported a DAR arrest at 3:58 a.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 116. Arrested was a 37-year-old of Rockford for driving after revocation.