Photos of the Week: Elephant Rescue, Buck Moon, Love Parade

Severe flooding in western Virginia, anti-government protesters at the president's office in Sri Lanka, a massive bonfire in Northern Ireland, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, Eid al-Adha prayers in Thailand, scenes from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the running of the bulls in Spain, the Tour de France in the Swiss Alps, and much more

A resident tries to put out a fire with a tree branch as he watches the forest surrounding his home burn in Albergaria a Velha, Portugal, on July 13, 2022. Wildfires have swept across the central part of the country amid temperatures exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

An Air Tractor AT-802F "Fire Boss" airplane takes part in firefighting operations at Gesteira de Baixo, in Pombal, Portugal, on July 14, 2022. # Octavio Passos / Getty

Smoke from the Washburn fire diffuses sunlight early on July 14, 2022, in Yosemite National Park in California. # Neal Waters / Anadolu Agency / Getty

UAE Team Emirates riders lead the pack in the Swiss Alps during the ninth stage of the 109th edition of the of the Tour de France cycling race, between Aigle in Switzerland and Châtel Les Portes du Soleil in the French Alps, on July 10, 2022. # Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty

People watch from balconies as revelers pass below during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 9, 2022. # Juan Medina / Reuters

A participant tries to place a ring on the horn of a bull during "Recortadores de Anillas" at the Festival of San Fermin in Pamplona, Spain, on July 10, 2022. # Alvaro Barrientos / AP

A Lincoln longwool sheep named Folly Foot watches other sheep in the ring during the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show at the Harrogate Show Ground in Harrogate, England, on July 12, 2022. # Christopher Furlong / Getty

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer on the street in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, on July 10, 2022. # Agoes Rudianto / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Street musicians wearing costumes depicting Santa Claus and a shark, perform on Dmitra Yahorntsko Avenue in Ukraine's Dnipro—an area distant from the heaviest fighting in Ukraine—to earn money, on July 7, 2022. # Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty

A woman sits in front of her home, which has been partially destroyed after a Russian missile struck a four-story residential building in Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut District, eastern Ukraine, on July 10, 2022. At least six people were killed and five others were injured in the Russian strike, a local official said.

The shadow of a helicopter is seen on a field of sunflowers in Ukraine's Kyiv region on July 14, 2022. # Sergei Supinsky / AFP / Getty

Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, poses for a photograph during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 8, 2022. The celebrated medic was captured and held by Russian forces for several months, then was freed in a prisoner exchange. She says she thinks constantly about the prisoners she left behind. Before she was captured, Paievska had recorded harrowing body-cam footage showing her team's efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol.

People visit the market in Panjoran Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 8, 2022. # Eko Siswono Toyudho / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Andreas Alfaro and Chelsea Yamase perform acro-yoga poses at Summit One Vanderbilt in New York City on July 9, 2022. # Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

A Thai Muslim offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the Foundation of the Islamic Center of Thailand, in Bangkok, on July 10, 2022. # Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters

A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" is seen as a deer grazes outside the village of Taarbaek, Denmark, on July 14, 2022. # Sergei Gapon / Anadolu Agency / Getty

A view of the broadcast of NASA's first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, shown on huge screens in Picadilly Circus in London, England, on July 12, 2022. The new telescope released its first five images this week, including an immensely deep look into a tiny bit of the night sky, revealing galaxies as far as 13.1 billion light-years away.

People hold up their phones to take pictures of the huge Craigyhill bonfire while it burns on the Eleventh Night to usher in the Twelfth of July celebrations, held by unionists, in Larne, Northern Ireland, on July 11, 2022. Loyalists lit bonfires across Northern Ireland as part of a tradition to mark the anniversary of Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Fans wear rain ponchos inside Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, during a preseason friendly match between Manchester United and Liverpool, on July 12, 2022. # Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters

Protesters participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9, 2022. Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo, a top defense source told AFP, before protesters gathered to demand his resignation. Rajapaksa ended up in Singapore, where he submitted his resignation by email.

The sun sets on Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building, in New York City, on July 9, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. # Gary Hershorn / Getty

Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France release trails of red, white, and blue smoke, the colors of the French national flag, over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal, three days ahead of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees, in Paris on July 11, 2022.

A man talks to a person wearing a polar-bear costume at Lisbon's Comercio Square on July 11, 2022. # Armando Franca / AP

An elephant calf is seen inside a manhole; the baby and its mother fell into the hole in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand, on July 13, 2022. Both elephants were ultimately rescued. # Taanruuamchon / Reuters

Flooding is seen from a helicopter, during a government tour of the Hunter Region around Maitland, Australia, on July 8, 2022. Floodwaters have inundated the region following days of storms and heavy rains. # David Swift / Getty

A view of damaged vehicles in a field after a severe storm hit parts of western Virginia, bringing heavy rain and flooding to Buchanan County, on July 14, 2022. # Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency / Getty

An aerial view of a housing development beside undeveloped desert in Indio, California, seen on July 13, 2022. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 97 percent of the state of California's land area is in at least severe drought status, with nearly 60 percent in at least extreme drought.

The Washburn fire burns between Mariposa Grove and the southern entrance to Yosemite National Park in Wawona, California, on July 11, 2022. # Tracy Barbutes / Reuters

A lifeguard rushes to warn sunbathers that the tide is encircling them in Wells-next-the-Sea, England, on July 11, 2022. # Martin Pope / Getty

Techno-music enthusiasts and revelers, some of them on music trucks, arrive at the Brandenburg Gate in Tiergarten park as they dance in a procession through the city in the 2022 Love Parade "Rave the Planet" in Berlin, Germany, on July 9, 2022. # Sean Gallup / Getty

A woman holds a child beside a gravestone belonging to a relative who was killed in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, at the Srebrenica–Potočari Memorial, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 10, 2022. # Denis Zuberi / Anadolu Agency / Getty

A person descends from a rope down Israel's controversial concrete separation barrier into the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, after having climbed and crossed over from the village of al-Ram, on July 11, 2022. # Ahmad Gharabli / AFP / Getty

A model walks down the catwalk during the graduate show at the inaugural Northern Fashion Week at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on July 8, 2022. # Christopher Furlong / Getty

A model presents a creation from Valentino's "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection during a show on the Spanish Steps in the historic center of Rome, Italy, on July 8, 2022. # Yara Nardi / Reuters

