Photos of the Week: Elephant Rescue, Buck Moon, Love Parade
By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
4 days ago
Severe flooding in western Virginia, anti-government protesters at the president’s office in Sri Lanka, a massive bonfire in Northern Ireland, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, Eid al-Adha prayers in Thailand, scenes from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the running of the bulls in Spain, the Tour de France in the Swiss Alps, and much more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
One question keeps bouncing around my mind as I look at this image from the new James Webb Space Telescope: How is this real? I have followed the story of Webb for years, chronicling the ups and downs and controversies the mission has experienced on its way to becoming a real, functioning telescope. I’ve talked with many dozens of scientists and engineers about how the observatory works and the kind of high-resolution images it is designed to produce. I was there, three miles from the launchpad, when this thing blasted off of the planet last year. This is all very real. And yet I still can’t believe what I’m seeing in this picture of the Carina Nebula, a luminous region about 7,600 light-years away.
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. There are so many galaxies in here. Those bright, spiky points are nearby stars, but every tiny oval, every...
