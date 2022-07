This was a fight week that Oscar Collazo has looked forward to ever since he first learned how to box. It’s a perfect storm of events for the 25-year-old Boricua, who—in just his fifth pro fight—enters a title eliminator where a win would put him in line for a shot at the WBA strawweight title. His scheduled 12-round clash with former titlist Vic Saludar comes on his first fight in the U.S. and on a show promoted by the man who provided the inspiration for his given name.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO