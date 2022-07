Mariam Mahmood says she is loving every minute at West Brom and says the club has a special place in her heart. Mahmood is a product of the West Bromwich Albion RTC (Regional Talent Club) and cemented her place in the first-team squad last season under the tutelage of Jenny Sugarman, who took the reins at the club in the summer of 2021.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO