Austin Rivers Signs One-Year Deal With Timberwolves

On Monday, the New York Knicks officially announced the trade that they made with the Detroit Pistons. Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic and a future second round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Alec Burks, center Nerlens Noel, two future second round picks and cash considerations."
It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020. LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22. Perhaps that is bound to...
Former Memphis forward Josh Minott will reportedly sign a four-year, $6.8 million rookie contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Minott, the 45th pick last month, was named to the AAC All-Freshman team last season after averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 33 games. He produced his best game of the season on Jan. 23: 18 points and nine rebounds in a win against Tulsa.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and 2022 second-round pick Josh Minott have agreed to a four-year, $6.8 million standard rookie contract, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Minott, 19, was one of the youngest players in the 2022 NBA Draft in June and finds himself as a very raw prospect...
Guard Brandon Williams led the Trail Blazer scoring a team-high 22 points while adding five assists, three rebounds, and one steal. Trail Blazers' forward Trendon Watford was named the game's MVP, posting 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. Jabari Walker led the Trail Blazers in...
Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon. The Knicks and Jazz reportedly engaged in trade talks for star...
On the final day of Summer League in Las Vegas, the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers faced off in the championship game in front of a crowded Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams entered the title game with a 3-1 record, but it was the Trail Blazers who came out on top, beating the Knicks 85-77. This was the second time the Blazers won a Summer League championship, the last one being in 2018.
Comments / 0