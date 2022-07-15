ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/15/2022

By Ronnie Rector, Crime Stoppers
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022....

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FELON WALKS THROUGH MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DRUG BUST SCENE

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name they discovered Pablo L. Guevara, 62, of 710 Brenda in Houston was wanted in Harris County. In September of 2020, he was accused of sexual assault on a teen and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Attempt to Identify - Theft at Academy in Tomball - Cash Reward

TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division needs your help identifying the subject pictured above. The subject enters the Academy located in Tomball and selected Football Helmets totaling $1099.97. The subject then exited the location without purchasing the selected items. If you have any information on the identity of this person please contact Sgt. J. Smith at 281-290-1315 or jsmit@tomballtx.gov.
TOMBALL, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Crime Stoppers investigating aggravated robbery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department needs your help to identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that occurred on July 3. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Truck Stop located at 2714 West SH 21. You can see the suspect in the picture provided above.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
kingwood.com

Suspect arrested for evading police

On July 14, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office Special Operations Unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive in Humble area. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Constable Deputies were able to stop the vehicle in...
HUMBLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47. A spokesperson for...
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Felons#Tx#Smart Phone
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN WEEKEND SHOOTING

A Chappell Hill man is in custody after being accused of committing a fatal shooting on Sunday. 35-year-old Justin Jervan Thomas is charged with murder in the death of 43-year-old Larry Deshaye Hardman of Chappell Hill. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE ON SH 249

At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
MAGNOLIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Homicide in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, TX -- On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 11:45pm, Montgomery County dispatch received multiple calls in reference to a shooting at 32002 HWY249 (Mike’s County Store) in Pinehurst. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a deceased white male in the parking lot. Witnesses stated a verbal altercation ensued between the victim and an unknown black male. As the altercation escalated, the black male produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing north along HWY249. At about 12:10am, an individual matching the description of the actor given by witnesses on scene was located a short distance away, and taken into custody.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING UPDATE

At approximately 6:30 pm Montgomery County dispatchers took a call in reference to a male not acting right at the Executive Inn on FM 1488 in Magnolia. As units were en route dispatchers learned from the hotel management that the male in the room did have a weapon and had displayed it. Magnolia Police along with Montgomery County Deputies, Precinct 5 Deputies, and DPS arrived at the scene. The male would not exit the room. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Mental Health arrived on the scene and spent close to an hour trying to talk him out. Just before 8:30 pm, he exited the room with a shotgun pointed at officers. Several officers fired on the male. The male was hit in the leg and abdomen. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Paxton Stops Houston Business from Scamming Texans with Fake Training Services

HOUSTON, TX -- Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary restraining order against a business in Houston selling fake forklift training services. The court ordered an injunction preventing the deceptive business practices of Southwest Forklift LLC, and froze its assets up to $350,000. The operators, Sergio Hernandez and Roxanne Rodriguez,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy