Drake Was Just in His Hotel in Stockholm, Not Getting Arrested at a Club

By Matt Young
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite swirling rumors on social media that Drake was arrested for marijuana possession in Stockholm, Sweden, The Daily Beast has learned the rapper is not even in custody....

Daily Beast

Country Singer Ty Herndon: Meth Almost Drove Me to Suicide

Country singer Ty Herndon told Page Six he nearly killed himself on New Year’s Eve in 2020 after a crystal meth relapse. He said he doesn’t remember it, but he managed to call a friend that night, who helped talk him out of overdosing on the Ambien pills he clutched in his fist. “It brought me back enough to [ask for help]. To know that I mentally had gone somewhere I didn’t need to be, I did not need to be [there]. It wasn’t time. There was fight [left in me],” the 60-year-old country star said. Herndon, who has been sober for 18 months, said getting and staying clean was “the most painful and hard journey I’ve ever taken,” but it feels different this time. “The difference for me today is I’m on fire. For the music. I’m in love with myself for the first time in my life,” he said.
Daily Beast

Renowned Art Show in Shambles Over Antisemitism Scandal

The head of a renowned German art exhibition is out after the display of a “clearly antisemitic picture.” The supervisory board of Documenta, a contemporary art exhibition held every five years in Kassel, announced the news of director general Sabine Schormann’s departure in a statement released Saturday, describing it as “mutually agreed.” The move comes after Schormann, in late June, was forced to explain how a huge mural with an antisemitic caricature wound up in the exhibit. The mural, called “People’s Justice” and installed by an Indonesian art collective, was met by disgust from Germany’s culture minister, who said the “clearly antisemitic picture” on display was a sign that Documenta needed “fundamental structural reform.” Schormann had said in a statement at the time that she was “not responsible” for the artistic content of works in the exhibition.
Daily Beast

Cyndi Lauper’s Rapper Son Arrested in Stolen Benz

Cyndi Lauper’s 24-year-old rapper son was arrested in Manhattan for driving a stolen car, the New York Post reports. Declyn “Dex” Lauper had left the 2014 Mercedes-Benz double-parked, which caught the attention of cops, who then discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen. He was released with a desk-appearance ticket and was soon on social media, posting about the situation. “Say what you want about me but keep my mothers name out your mouth,” he posted on Instagram with a shot of himself with the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” pop icon. He also posted a music video of himself partying on a yacht and a track with the lyrics: “No time for TMZ, I just want some privacy.”
