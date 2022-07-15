Drake Was Just in His Hotel in Stockholm, Not Getting Arrested at a Club

Country singer Ty Herndon told Page Six he nearly killed himself on New Year’s Eve in 2020 after a crystal meth relapse. He said he doesn’t remember it, but he managed to call a friend that night, who helped talk him out of overdosing on the Ambien pills he clutched in his fist. “It brought me back enough to [ask for help]. To know that I mentally had gone somewhere I didn’t need to be, I did not need to be [there]. It wasn’t time. There was fight [left in me],” the 60-year-old country star said. Herndon, who has been sober for 18 months, said getting and staying clean was “the most painful and hard journey I’ve ever taken,” but it feels different this time. “The difference for me today is I’m on fire. For the music. I’m in love with myself for the first time in my life,” he said.

