ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Anything’s Possible’ Review: Billy Porter Expands the Possibilities of Teen Romance in Trans High School Movie

By Peter Debruge
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbTM4_0ggRGKiq00
Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Kelsa, the protagonist of Billy Porter’s “Anything’s Possible,” played by Eva Reign, has already dealt with most of the tough obstacles to claiming her identity as a trans girl: She admitted it to herself, she told her mom (a ferociously supportive Renée Elise Goldsberry), she took the blockers and the hormones, and she went back to the same school where people had previously known her as a boy. She doesn’t like it when people call her “brave” (which is what her new name means, incidentally), but she had to be to do all that.

Now Kelsa just wants to blend in and be an “average” girl, even if the film she carries is a sparkling celebration of in-your-face individuality. The truth is, Kelsa’s denying herself a huge part of the average high school experience by avoiding things — like falling in love — that she anticipates being unusually complicated for someone in her position. So how does an out trans teen deal with dating in the modern world (as opposed to doing so in, say, the tragically hostile one depicted in “Boys Don’t Cry”)? And how does a semi-shy classmate express a romantic interest when conservative parents and homophobic friends might not approve?

“Anything’s Possible” makes a decent start of answering these questions, serving up lots of by-example empowerment for self-questioning younger audiences, many of whom lack role models in this department. But it still plays a bit too much like a public service announcement — where characters embody and express trans-accepting talking points — and not enough like the funny, sexy teen rom-coms that clearly inspired it. Making his directorial debut, Emmy-, Tony- and Grammy-winning charisma machine Porter (“Pose” on screen, “Kinky Boots” onstage) has made a relatively safe movie where the costumes are more confrontational than the queer element. With hair the color of a blue-raspberry Slurpee, friend Chris (Kelly Lamor Wilson) helps make Kelsa seem tame by comparison.

The result’s too clean, too wholesome and too uplifting to be reasonably compared to 1980s classics like “Sixteen Candles” or “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Instead, this Amazon Studios original suggests a cross between “Love, Simon” and the goody-goody “High School Musical” series — which is fine, as far as young audiences are concerned, but it doesn’t feel enough like real life. Then again, with edgy, alarmingly hard stuff like “Euphoria” at the opposite extreme, it’s nice to find a teen movie that’s more preoccupied with matters of gender than sex.

The setup is simple: Kelsa has feelings for a boy in her class, Khal (Abubakr Ali), and doesn’t know what to do about it. She’s Black, he’s Muslim, and those categories alone might have been enough to complicate a white-bread YA romance two or three decades ago. But she’s also trans, and that’s the obstacle at play here. Khal doesn’t have an issue with who or what she is, but worries how the world will take it. And things are tricky for Kelsa, since one of her best friends, Em (Courtnee Carter), also has a crush on Khal.

“Anything’s Possible” isn’t quite a fairy tale, but it does a convenient job of simplifying everything. Khal’s younger brother — pompadour-sporting Arwin (Naveen Paddock) — discovers his secret early on and fully approves of Khal’s choice. Arwin suggests he bring Kelsa flowers, and when Khal nearly chickens out and gives them to Em instead, Arwin’s the one to steer him straight. Em’s upset by the situation, and even makes a complaint at school to get Kelsa banned from the girls’ bathrooms, but that kerfuffle works itself out fairly easily.

Mostly, “Anything’s Possible” wants to show that a couple like this can work, and that setbacks are just part of the process — opportunities for communication. Among Kelsa’s concerns: What if Khal is only interested in dating her for the “woke points”? Is that a thing kids do these days? When I came out 21 years ago (as gay, not trans), my uncomprehending dad asked me something to the effect of “Why would you choose to do something that makes your life more difficult?” as if staying in the closet and suppressing my identity would somehow make things easy. In “Anything’s Possible,” Khal knows that dating Kelsa won’t be easy, but he’s willing to give it a try, and the movie wants audiences to know that, well, anything’s possible.

Reign, the actor cast as Kelsa, reads as a radiant, self-confident young woman who has figured out most of the answers, which isn’t at all the way the character was written by Ximena García Lecuona. Maybe Porter didn’t want Kelsa to seem awkward or uncertain, but what teen isn’t? Then again, if a young trans person expresses any kind of doubts, it gives those who question their identity ammunition. Despite that risk, the movie includes a key moment, mid-make-out session, when Khal asks Kelsa, “What do you like?” and she replies, “I don’t know yet. Is that OK?” More of that vulnerability would have been welcome — and more appealing than Porter seems to realize.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Matthew Modine Refuses to Believe Papa Died in ‘Stranger Things 4,’ Calls for Season 5 Redemption

Matthew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner seemed to be one of the definitive deaths in “Stranger Things 4,” but the actor is refusing to believe his character is gone for good. Brenner, commonly referred to as “Papa” by Mille Bobby Brown’s Eleven, was shot several times in the fourth season’s penultimate episode. No character outright proclaimed Papa dead, but he was last seen bleeding out on the desert ground with seemingly no one around to save him.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married. According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter “On the JLo” later Sunday afternoon. “We did it!” Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#High School#Teen Romance#Rom#Racism#Trans High School Movie
Grazia

What Is A Pick Me Girl? The Meaning Behind TikTok Trend Explained

Oh TikTok, the latest trendsetting app beloved for its ability to entertain yourself with mindless scrolling for literal hours. TikTok’s can be funny, TikTok’s can be educational, but most of all, TikTok’s can be absolutely fucking savage. In fact, the app is fast becoming known for toxic comment sections and viral trends that can escalate into to bullying and harassment. One example? The trend towards bashing the ‘Pick Me Girl’.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

Her Daughter Got Banned From Prom For Bullying Another Girl And She Wants To Let Her Throw Her Own After Prom Party

A mom has a 16-year-old daughter named Anna, and Anna recently got banned from being able to attend her high school's upcoming prom. This mom says that Anna's school informed her that Anna and some of her closest friends were bullying a girl at school, over the fact that Anna had a crush on a guy that this other girl happened to be friends with.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
SheKnows

Man Asks Couple to ‘Control Their Children’ on a Midnight Flight — & Reddit Supports Him

Flying with young children is exhausting. While you’re trying to check in luggage, find the gate, keep everyone fed, and squeeze through the aisles with your bags and kids (and sometimes carseats), your little ones are trying to keep up while in a new environment and likely feeling over-stimulated, anxious, excited, and tired. So, yeah, a little crankiness is to be expected. But one man on Reddit had exactly zero patience when seated in front of a family of four on a recent flight — and he had the audacity to ask the stressed out parents to “control their children” on the airplane.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Quinta Brunson And ABC Sued Over Emmy-Nominated ‘Abbott Elementary’

A day after securing seven Emmy nominations, Quinta Brunson and American Broadcasting Company find themselves on the wrong side of a lawsuit. According to Radar Online, Brunson and ABC are being sued by aspiring writer, actress, and performer Christine Davis for copyright infringement. Davis claims Brunson and the network ripped off her show, This School Year, which follows a similar premise and school setting.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rules Again With $46 Million as ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Beats Expectations

Click here to read the full article. Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” managed to fend off three new nationwide releases to remain the No. 1 movie in North America. Though ticket sales for “Thor” cratered in its second weekend, falling by 68% to $46 million from 4,375 theaters, the latest installment in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe easily towered over a trio of newcomers: Sony’s literary adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Paramount’s animated “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and the Focus Features period drama “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” After 10 days on the big screen, “Love and Thunder” has...
MOVIES
People

Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers

Kehlani is sharing their side of a recent viral interaction with influencer Christian Walker. After the 22-year-old conservative social media personality shared a video of Kehlani telling Starbucks drive-thru employees to be "safe around" Walker and described him as an "assh---," the 27-year-old R&B singer voiced their thoughts on the matter in a since-deleted TikTok video.
NFL
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy