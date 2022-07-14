ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

By Nicholas Hautman
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rumors circulated on social media that Hammer was working as a hotel concierge in the Cayman Islands following his sexual misconduct scandal,...

www.usmagazine.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Armie Hammer Broke After Being “Cut Off” From Family: Report

Armie Hammer is reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands after being cut off from his family. The Call Me By Your Name star has faced a series of sexual abuse allegations in recent years. “His dad won’t help him anymore and he’s been cut off, so...
ETOnline.com

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer's Rehab Treatment

Armie Hammer apparently has Robert Downey Jr. to thank for some generous help. According to a new report from Vanity Fair, citing a source close to Hammer, the blockbuster Marvel star, who has struggled in the public eye with addiction, paid for Hammer's near-six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility. Vanity Fair reported the Call Me By Your Name actor finished his stay at the Guest House -- described on its website as "a haven for men and women who are struggling with self-defeating behaviors brought on by traumatic life events and other underlying issues" -- in December 2021, nearly a year after allegations of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse were waged against the actor by a woman named Effie. In a statement shared by his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hammer "maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] -- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
Fox News

Armie Hammer has been 'cut off' from family dynasty

Armie Hammer has reportedly been "cut off" from his family, leading him to land a job selling timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands. A hotel flyer was posted on social media with a photograph of someone who closely resembled the actor working as a concierge. Armie's lawyer denied it was him, but days later, sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor is selling timeshares at Morritt's Resort.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
