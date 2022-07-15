ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

The 8th Annual Community-Wide Reunion Planned

thefallonpost.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll years, all classes, students, teachers, family, and friends are invited to the free weekend-long Community-Wide Reunion sponsored by the City of Fallon. The fun kicks off on Friday night, August 19 with a concert by the Great Basin Band with Dineen and Larry Little at the Fallon Theatre. The celebration...

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

THE ROW’s Biggest Little City Wing Fest Returns July 29-30

The eighth annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest presented by THE ROW will take place on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, in the heart of Reno. The festival will feature more than 15 chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment, including performances by country music artists Morgan Evans and Colt Ford.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community events at The Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crowd of people gathered their lawn chairs and blankets to watch an outdoor movie at The Village at Rancharrah. They enjoyed the movie Christmas in July with Elf during the Friday, July 15 showing. We talked with a mother and daughter about the fun they...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
Churchill County, NV
Government
County
Churchill County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Fallon, NV
Government
Nevada Appeal

Carson supervisors consider city charter changes

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will hear an update on the work of the Charter Review Committee on Thursday. Charter Committee Chairman Richard Staub will present recommendations to amend the city’s charter. Among the amendments recommended:. • to correct a grammatical error;. • to change the timeframe to...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Farmers Market coupons for Carson City seniors available Monday

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. has free Farmers Market coupons for Carson City low income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. “RSVP has only 350 booklets to distribute in Carson City and we want to make sure that all seniors who qualify will be able to enjoy the abundance of fresh produce while supporting our local famers,” said Molly Walt, CEO.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City will consider painted rock policy, dog policy

The Open Space Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Commission are holding a joint meeting Monday. On the agenda: painted rocks. According to city staff, painted rocks have been gaining in popularity since 2015, when the Kindness Rocks Project was established to leave inspirational messages in public places. Since then, staff have found painted rocks in parks, trails, and public open space areas.
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Community Wide Reunion#The Great Basin Band#Reunion Committee#Office Executive
thebeet.com

The 6 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada may not be the first place you think of when you imagine vegan food heavens in the Western United States. But the “The Biggest Little City in the World” has a surprisingly impressive vegan food scene. Before or after your trip to the playa for Burning Man, you’ll be able to satisfy your hunger with a wide selection of plant-based foods. Here are six of the best restaurants for vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based eaters located in Reno, Nevada.
RENO, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
2news.com

RPD: Six local businesses fail alcohol compliance check, six pass

On Friday July 15, 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check. The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization. During the operation, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 12 businesses. Of those...
RENO, NV
News Channel Nebraska

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Crashes Reno, Announcing New Move

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Announces Move to Reno. Fintech company PayCertify, based in Los Gatos, is shifting its headquarters to Reno, NV, according to a statement released on March 31 by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada. More than 200 jobs in both biotech and fintech are anticipated to be created by the companies “over the next several years,” according to a press statement issued by EDAWN announcing the development.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Downloadables @ the Library

The library offers movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, TV shows, and magazines for download to your computer, tablet, phone, and TV. There are a couple of options to choose from. All you need is a library card. Instructions for each service are on the website. And staff is available if you need assistance. They can be accessed through the website anytime day or night.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Captain's Log -- Stayin' Alive, Magically

I’ve spent the last week really contemplating the wisdom of keeping the print version of the paper. So many reasons why it doesn’t make sense. Mostly, cost and especially costs over the past six months. Holy cow. The whole country is suffering the effects of inflation and we are no different.
FALLON, NV
thefallonpost.org

Lombardo and Laxalt Whistlestop Through the Rurals

During the Independence Day weekend, as is tradition for this time of year, Republican candidates for Governor Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate, Adam Laxalt stopped by Fallon on their way to Yerington and then Tonopah as they swung through rural Nevada meeting with Republican voters and shoring up their base.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

No homes damaged by wildfire near Los Altos loop in east Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JULY 17 UPDATE: No structures were damaged in a brushfire overnight in east Sparks, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR supported the Sparks Fire Department in handling the flames. No one from the Sparks Fire Department was available for comment Sunday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Fire...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Crews knock down shed fire near Spanish Springs

Crews with the Sparks Fire knocked down a fire involving a shed on Saturday. The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 on the 2600 block of Azul Court. Officials say the first arriving unit found a fully involved shed that had extended to propane cylinders and a neighboring fence.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy