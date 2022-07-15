ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Core Galore at St. Clair

murfreesborotn.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this class we will focus on core, balance, and range...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro’s Inaugural Hot Chicken Festival Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the Inaugural Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Contest. A big thanks to Franklin’s Fruit Tea as the presenting sponsor and making this awesome event happen!. Hottest Of The Hot – Creative Culinary Creations. Most Creative – Gramma’s Hands Sweetery. Best In The BORO...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Hot Air Balloons To Color the Sky for Sumner Fest

Sumner Fest, Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival, is set to illuminate the Hendersonville skies on Saturday, August 6 from 4 – 9 p.m. Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park will ignite as the idyllic backdrop for this celebration filled with food, fun and non-stop entertainment. Bring lawn...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: July 18, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford Source

A New Hotel Opens on West End Avenue in Nashville

Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
newstalk941.com

Remain Vigilant To Prevent The Possibility Of Dry Drowning

Many are taking to the pool or the lake to beat the heat and are aware of the dangers of drowning, but some might not be aware of a situation called “dry drowning.”. Katie Neal is Health Educator for the Putnam County Health Department. She said that dry drowning is more common than people might think.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Care for the Caregiver Series

Are you or do you know of a caregiver that is caring for a loved one? This Series will be highly beneficial to them. Lee Ann Hyatt, RN, BSN, has years of experience in providing education/support and working with family caregivers of persons living with Alzheimer’s and/or any kind of dementia disease. A variety of helpful topics presented will aid and assist the Caregiver. Limit 15 Room 301.
DEMENTIA
murfreesboro.com

3rd Annual Murfreesboro Bacon Festival

Come join us on September 10, 2022 from 11am-7pm at McKnight park at SportsCom, located at 2310 Memorial Blvd, in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for the 3rd Annual Murfreesboro Bacon Festival. Admission and parking are free!. This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions/drink vendors,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival returns July 22nd and 23rd

The 22nd Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival will showcase the rich music history of Nashville’s Jefferson Street neighborhood through the sounds of jazz, blues, funk, gospel, soul, and R&B. This annual event brings community members together to celebrate arts, music and food culture – featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

You’ll Never Believe What She Found Underground in Franklin!

As the Senior Director of Preservation and Education at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Rachael Finch uses the past to make an indelible mark on our future. From grassroots advocacy and grant-writing to archaeological digs, she leads efforts to resurrect local history and ensure the stories of our cultural landscape are told for years to come.
FRANKLIN, TN
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN

