Core Galore at St. Clair

Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.
