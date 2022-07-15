ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Veteran guard Austin Rivers signs one-year deal with Timberwolves

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Dops_0ggRDBsw00
Austin Rivers is heading to Minnesota. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves have made a move to bolster their bench as they continue to reshape their roster this summer. Minnesota is signing veteran combo guard Austin Rivers to a one-year contract, agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6-foot-4 vet will be signing on for the veteran’s minimum, per Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News.

Rivers will be reuniting with a familiar face in the Timberwolves front office — Minnesota team president Tim Connelly, who signed a lucrative new deal of his own with the club this summer after a successful extended tenure with the Nuggets. Rivers spent parts of the last two NBA seasons with Connelly and Denver as a key reserve.

After signing a 10-day deal with the Nuggets in April 2021, Rivers quickly proved himself worthy of a roster spot on a postseason contender and was promptly brought back on a rest-of-season deal. He further solidified his role with the club by stepping up as a scorer during the 2021 playoffs. In Denver’s first-round matchup against the Trail Blazers, Rivers averaged 11.5 PPG (while shooting 48.3% from deep), 2.3 APG and 2.2 RPG.

The 29-year-old journeyman re-signed with Denver during the 2021 offseason. He would go on to play a crucial role, largely off the bench, for a guard-deprived Denver club. Across 67 contests, including 18 starts, Rivers averaged 6.0 PPG on .417/.342/.727 shooting splits during 22.1 MPG of game action. He also pulled down 1.7 RPG, dished out 1.3 APG and snagged 0.8 SPG.

Rivers joins a revamped Minnesota club that offloaded much of its veteran depth to add three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and will serve as a helpful ball-handler off the bench behind projected back-court starters D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. Another new free-agent signee, Kyle Anderson, will start at small forward, while Gobert will join All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to form a jumbo-sized frontcourt tandem.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell no longer on trade block

Despite recently trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert for a collection of veteran contracts and first-round draft picks in a deal sure to make them worse in the short-term, the Jazz have indicated to inquiring teams that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell may not be available as a trade target, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link via ClutchPoints).
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks, Jericho Sims agree to three-year deal

The Knicks will promote big man Jericho Sims to the standard roster, having agreed to terms with him on a new three-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Sims spent the 2021-22 season on a two-way deal. The 58th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Sims...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rudy Gobert
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Veteran#Espn#Nuggets#The Trail Blazers
Hoops Rumors

Walker Kessler signs rookie deal with Jazz

The Jazz have officially signed 7-foot-1 rookie center Walker Kessler to his rookie-scale contract, the team announced in a press release. Kessler is the last first-round 2022 draft selection to ink his deal. The 20-year-old has yet to play in an NBA game, but is already well-traveled within the league....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Hoops Rumors

Knicks, Pistons complete Jalen Duren, Kemba Walker trade

The Knicks and Pistons have officially completed their part of the draft-night trade involving Kemba Walker and No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren, according to a press release from the Knicks. Although the deal was initially reported as a three-team trade involving New York, Detroit, and Charlotte, the Hornets and...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Former Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova auditioning for Kings

Matthew Dellavedova is working out for the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas in hopes of earning an invitation to training camp, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 31-year-old Australian guard played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season but was limited to 13 games because of various injuries, a concussion and an emergency appendectomy. He returned home to play for Melbourne United this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy