ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 On Your Side: Tips on how to supplement your income

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28a6hf_0ggRCrYJ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As inflation concerns continue across the country, many people are looking for new ways to make some extra cash.

Summertime is the perfect time for family vacations, and for you to make a little extra cash when others head out of town.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says if you’ve got a backyard you can be a pet-sitter check out “Rover.Com.”

You can make up to $1,000 a month by watching someone else’s dog or cat in your own home,” she said.

You can rent your backyard pool by the hour on the “Swimply app” which also comes with an insurance policy.

For families whose kids have outgrown the baby and toddler stage instead of selling those items, rent them out to people who are on vacation in your area.

There are a lot of parents out there, who don’t want to carry bulky items, when they go on vacation, high chair, cribs, strollers, play mats and play centers – these are things you can rent out by the day, through “Babyquip.Com,” it’s nice extra income for yourself,” she said.

The “Roadie app” lets you earn money whether you are driving local or long haul.

You can also get paid to help people build items through the “Taskrabbit” app.

And while everyone knows they can rent out their spare bedroom, or your house on sites like Vrbo or Air BnB.

Woroch also suggests the following:

“You can rent your car by the hour at getaround.Com, that program includes insurance. So you don’t have to worry about that. Easy way to make some extra cash especially if you work from home, and maybe offset those auto maintenance costs,” she added.

If you have professional skills and want to freelance by the hour, you can sign up at “Upwork” for that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsy.com

Rent Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country

Gas, groceries and now rent — surging rent prices are at an all-time high. June saw the biggest monthly increase in 36 years. Las Vegas resident Hope Gallegos and her husband have a studio apartment. "It's not even a one bedroom. It's a 400-square-foot studio so as soon as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Summer Wellness Tips

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Between vacations and pool parties, it’s easy to let health and wellness fall by the wayside in the summer. Registered dietitian Mia Syn has tips on how to stay healthy and hydrated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
8 News Now

Vegas’ Oddest Jobs

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas is a town filled with unique and odd jobs. And two of them are at Criss Angel’s, “Amystika” at Planet Hollywood. JC Fernandez chats with Tatiana who is an escape artist and Mike Hammer, comedian and host.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Mermaid in Training

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’ve ever been to the Silverton you’ve probably seen their giant fish tank right when you walk in. Occasionally you can catch a mermaid swimming by. But did you know you can learn to be a mermaid for a day? Jillian Lopez takes us to mermaid school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Italian Sunday Supper

Las Vegas(KLAS)-When you think soulbelly, you think BBQ. But, on July 24th, Soulbelly is thinkin Italian Sunday supper. Roqui Theus joins Chef Bruce Kalman and Chef Keris Kuwana in the kitchen to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Nevada DMV Urges Customers to Make Appointments Online

The Nevada DMV is again urging customers to skip the lines and schedule appointments online for free. “The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cribs
news3lv.com

Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $480M

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Stateline, here we come!. There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million. The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Pet of the week: Elm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Elm!. He's a five-year-old chihuahua looking for his forever home. Elm was found as a stray, and has been in the shelter for about ten months. Elm is friendly, gentle, and gets a long with other dogs, cats and children. He's about five pounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Take home a pet from the Nevada SPCA

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds of animals in our city are in search of forever homes. We had the executive director of the Nevada SPCA joining us in studio with an adorable pet you can take home today. Check out the video above.
NEVADA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

Neon Night comes to Cowabunga Bay on Saturday, July 16

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Cowabunga Bay is unveiling a special Neon Night on Saturday, July 16 with extended hours until 10:30 p.m. According to a press release, the family waterpark will be bathed in a collection of brilliant neon colors, from glowing lights lining its twisting slides to radiant performers and neon-lit dance parties and activities for all ages.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cats
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County mailed out initial real property tax bills over the weekend following a frenzy of residents working to correct their rate in late June. The confusion started after a viral social media post that showed some people paying a higher tax rate -- 8% versus 3% -- on their home because it wasn’t declared their primary residence. The post suggested that a resident had to show up in person to correct the rate or risk paying extra.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Fully Remodeled Home in Henderson Nevada with Beautiful Mountain and City Views Asking for $4,250,000

The Home in Henderson, a fully remodeled house on Rio Secco golf course with beautiful city, mountain and golf course views on nearly a half of acre. is now available for sale. This home located at 1531 Villa Rica dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jonathan C Long (Phone: 702-370-3440) at Realty ONE Group, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Going Bananas For Lea Lana’s

Las Vegas(KLAS)-One of the best dessert combos is fruit and chocolate. And if you’ve never had a frozen banana dipped in chocolate, Lea Lanas bananas has just that. Owner, Lea Gutierrez joins Roqui Theus to try some of her sweet creations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile providing free dental and oral health services to children in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In addition to school supplies and clothes, students also need a confident smile and healthy mouth as they head back to the classroom this fall. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, in partnership with Nevada Health Centers and Speedway Children’s Charities, will create those confident smiles during the 8th Annual Smarts & Smiles Back to School Dental Care Fair, happening July 18th – 22th .
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Finding The Power of One More

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Ed Mylett is one of the world’s best business leader, peak performance expert and motivational speaker. Millions of people listen to his podcast and he has a new book coming out called, “The Power of One More” the ultimate guide to happiness and success. He joins JC Fernandez to talk about the book.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

The Best Vegas-Area National Parks, Caves, and Deserts to Do Drugs In

To the uninitiated, Las Vegas may seem a gateway to Hell (aka, spending the equivalent of a month’s rent on craps and the world’s most decadent brunches). But there is heaven if you know where to look. The landscape that surrounds the city is a visual feast: red rocks, snowy peaks, hardy desert flowers, and rolling sand dunes stretch out beneath the blistering blue sky in nearby national and state parks, conservation areas, sick hiking trails, and campgrounds—all less than a day’s drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy