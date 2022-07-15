8 On Your Side: Tips on how to supplement your income

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As inflation concerns continue across the country, many people are looking for new ways to make some extra cash.

Summertime is the perfect time for family vacations, and for you to make a little extra cash when others head out of town.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says if you’ve got a backyard you can be a pet-sitter check out “Rover.Com.”

You can make up to $1,000 a month by watching someone else’s dog or cat in your own home,” she said.

You can rent your backyard pool by the hour on the “Swimply app” which also comes with an insurance policy.

For families whose kids have outgrown the baby and toddler stage instead of selling those items, rent them out to people who are on vacation in your area.

There are a lot of parents out there, who don’t want to carry bulky items, when they go on vacation, high chair, cribs, strollers, play mats and play centers – these are things you can rent out by the day, through “Babyquip.Com,” it’s nice extra income for yourself,” she said.

The “Roadie app” lets you earn money whether you are driving local or long haul.

You can also get paid to help people build items through the “Taskrabbit” app.

And while everyone knows they can rent out their spare bedroom, or your house on sites like Vrbo or Air BnB.

Woroch also suggests the following:

“You can rent your car by the hour at getaround.Com, that program includes insurance. So you don’t have to worry about that. Easy way to make some extra cash especially if you work from home, and maybe offset those auto maintenance costs,” she added.

If you have professional skills and want to freelance by the hour, you can sign up at “Upwork” for that.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.