GROVES — Groves Deputy Police Chief Kirk Rice says he's hoping to wrap up the investigation into the death of a 5-month-old puppy by the end of next week. Investigators say the pit bull mix died from heat exhaustion after he was left outside in a cage with no water on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, when the heat index was around 110 degrees.

GROVES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO