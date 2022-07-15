England's Saqib Mahmood on the call no cricketer wants to receive

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) American sprinter Fred Kerley made a "statement" in clocking 9.79 seconds in his 100m heat at the World Championships, says Michael Johnson. The Olympic silver medallist...
The former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been named by Italian media as the 40-year-old Briton found dead in a Florence hotel on Saturday. The man was found by hotel staff alongside a seriously injured 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. Bibey's former clubs including Wigan and St...
Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd-minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango. Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also...
EUGENE, Ore., July 18 (Reuters) - Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali surged past Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win 3,000 metres steeplechase gold in a flawless performance at the World Championships on Monday.
Comments / 0