Santa Clarita, CA

City Council approves Eternal Valley expansion, new landscaping contracts

By Caleb Lunetta
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday a plan to expand Eternal Valley Memorial Park by as much as 13 acres, as well as two contracts with landscaping companies worth more than a million dollars. The Eternal Valley expansion is set to take up an area of undeveloped land...

signalscv.com

Santa Monica Daily Press

Frank Gehry designed Ocean Avenue Project sails through council

Ocean: The project has undergone significant revisions over time to get to its current form. Courtesy image. To say City Council granted its approval of Frank Gehry’s Ocean Avenue Project would be an understatement — councilmembers heaped praise on the mixed-use LEED Platinum certified development designed by the renowned local architect.
SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Pico Boulevard Development Moving Forward After Appeal Denied

108 units of housing and retail planned for 9500 Pico Project. Supporters Alliance For Environmental Responsibility (SAFER) has lost their appeal to the Los Angeles City Council regarding the project at 9500 – 9530 Pico Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. SAFER believes that there is “fair argument that the Project may have adverse environmental impacts,” and said that “we request that the City of Los Angeles (“City”) prepare an environmental impact report (“EIR”) for the Project pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”)”
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Developers Plan 244,000 Square Foot Culver City Office Building

Developers Hackman Capital Partners and IDS Real Estate Group pan Hayden Tract project. The Culver City Planning Commission has approved the site plan review for 8631-8635 Hayden Place as proposed by the developers’ IDS Real Estate Group and their partner Hackman Capital Group as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Follow the Money

Isn’t Metro’s court fight against the Sheriff a revelation, so to speak about the current power struggle between Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and an old system of belief and philosophy that politicians, especially those of color will profit themselves and family members even at the expense of creating chaos and rendering Los Angeles a lawless and ungovernable municipality?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Structure Fire Ignites At Historic Hart Park In Old Town Newhall, Multiple Residents Displaced

A structure fire ignited at the historic Hart Park — once home to famed silent-film star William S. Hart — early Monday morning in Old Town Newhall. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire at the historic Hart Park on the 22800 block of Market Street in Old Town Newhall, according to Tom Stafford, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
dailybruin.com

World’s largest wildlife crossing begins construction in Los Angeles

This post was updated July 17 at 11:15 p.m. After a decade of planning, the world’s largest wildlife crossing broke ground in Los Angeles. Supported by a grant from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation, the crossing will be a habitat incorporated overpass allowing wildlife to cross 10 lanes of freeway on U.S. Highway 101. Construction began on Earth Day this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

U.S. 101 Reduced to One Southbound Lane Overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that U.S. Highway 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from. Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, July 20- 22, Monday to Wednesday, July 25-27, and Friday, July 29....
The Malibu Times

Supervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg opposes overnight camping in Malibu hills

Bob Hertzberg, currently a California State Senator (D-Van Nuys) and majority leader emeritus of the State Senate, is a candidate for the LA County Board of Supervisors District 3 (which includes Malibu) in the November election. He issued a statement to the press and to Malibu city officials on Sunday saying he opposes overnight camping […] The post Supervisor candidate Bob Hertzberg opposes overnight camping in Malibu hills appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lotus, a New Townhome Community in Highly Desirable Arcadia, California

ARCADIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lotus, a new townhome community in popular Arcadia, California. Lotus is located on Live Oak Avenue, which is convenient to the Metro Gold Line and Interstates 10, 210 and 605, providing easy access to the greater Los Angeles area and its major employment centers. Lotus is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Westfield Santa Anita and just a short drive to outdoor recreation at Angeles National Forest and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. The new community is near several other family friendly activities at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Mount Wilson Observatory, Peck Road Water Conservation Park, Irwindale Speedway, Norton Simon Museum and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lotus, a new townhome community in highly desirable Arcadia, California. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ARCADIA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Culture wars hit Santa Monica

Following a triple protest weekend last week, officials are gearing up for additional protest activity as both sides of the political divide descend on Santa Monica during a busy weekend. During the weekend of July 9/10, Santa Monica saw an anti-abortion protest march through the Promenade, a pro-choice march move...
SANTA MONICA, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Siljander named CHMC’s chief medical officer

California Hospital Medical Center appointed Dr. Debi Siljander as chief medical officer. She joins the CHMC leadership team with more than 15 years of clinical experience and nearly 10 years in health care senior leadership. “With extensive experience as a healthcare leader and a strong understanding of quality assurance, we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
What Now Los Angeles

H.Wood Group Plans to Open The Bird Street Club in WeHo

A brand new private members-only restaurant and social club called The Bird Street Club is looking to debut in West Hollywood, located at 9145 Sunset Blvd. This will be the newest venture from the H.Wood Group, which owns and operates several restaurants and venues across the country, including Bootsy Bellows, The Nice Guy, Delilah, and more. Not much information is available regarding the new social club, and several representatives from the company declined to comment. What is known, based on recent job postings, is that The Bird Street Club “will offer glamorous dining, exquisite service, and memorable experiences.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

Small Quake Shakes Parts of Eastern LA County

CLAREMONT (CNS) - A small earthquake centered in San Bernardino County shook parts of eastern Los Angeles County Thursday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, struck at 12:30 p.m. roughly eight miles north of Rancho Cucamonga and 11 miles northeast of Claremont, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Firefighters Respond To Castaic Brush Fire, Sig-Alert Issued

A Castaic brush fire broke out near the 5 Freeway Monday, resulting in a Sig-Alert. The brush fire, named the Whittaker Fire, was reported at about 11:45 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Templin Highway, according to Craig Little, spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The...
CASTAIC, CA

