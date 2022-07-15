ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat builds in before cold front takes center stage this weekend

By Brandon Robinson
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! The forecast trends hot the next couple of days before temps take a tumble with an approaching system. Look for some patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s to start the day. Sunshine will quickly push us into the upper 80s this afternoon. Just like...

Showers diminish as muggy night sets in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy finish to the weekend on Sunday, we’ve got some slightly quieter weather on the way after showers and storms push out tonight. Showers and storms will remain scattered about the region as we head through the evening and early overnight hours tonight. Like last night, our biggest threats look to be the potential for heavy rain making flooding issues around the region even worse. Lows overnight remain muggy, still falling into the upper 60s.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues, focus shifts to high water concerns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front will continue to bring chances for showers and storms through the region today and some of them could be heavy at times. After a bit of a drier overnight, the pattern overall on this Monday looks pretty soggy. While the severe aspect of the storms has died down, some of the cells that move through could drop torrential rainfall. Some models are hinting at several more inches of rain through the early afternoon hours on Tuesday. If you live near an area that floods easily, you need to keep an eye on your creeks and streams. If they start to climb quickly, get to higher ground. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. It is never worth it to put yourself, your family or first responders in danger. Never.
Severe Weather Alert Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible as we close out the weekend, and some of those could be strong to severe. Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around into tonight, and some of those could be strong to severe. A Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow color) is in place from London to Phelps and back to the north. Everyone else is included in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green color). Heavy rain and damaging, straight-line winds will be the main threats. We could also see some localized, high water issues. Stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.
Driving in the rain? Here are some tips

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A rainy Monday caused issues on the I-75 corridor in Laurel and Whitley counties. ”It’s typical when you’ll go a long time without having rain,” said Nathan Kirby with the Corbin Fire Department. “So, we’ve been in a bit of a dry spell and then when we have hard-hitting rain, all the oil and residue that’s on the asphalt sort of rises to the top.”
City
‘The Scoop’ ice cream shop opens in downtown Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - The Scoop ice cream shop has opened in Prestonsburg, and it is adding a sweet taste to downtown. Customers can get a variety of sweets at The Scoop, featuring many ice cream flavors. This is the third store that owner Kaleb Rodebaugh has opened, along with Anglers Shaved Ice and Anglers Bait-N-Tackle, adding ice cream to his options.
American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news for Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans!. Festival leaders posted on Facebook a list of headliners set to perform at the festival. The headliners are below:. Friday Sept. 30: Noah Thompson. Saturday Oct.1: Exile. The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled...
#Center Stage
Several Eastern Kentucky organizations help give out toys in Martin County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizations from all around Kentucky helped volunteer for and provide supplies for a toy distribution in Martin County on Monday. Martin County High School held their first toy drive for members of the community in the parking lot of their school. Cars could drive to the tents with their trunks opened while volunteers placed everything from food to toys in the trunks of their cars with no cost to them.
People’s Insurance opens new locations around Eastern Ky.

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - A new People’s Insurance location opened in Inez on Monday. The community and members of the establishment celebrated the new opening with a ribbon cutting at one of the newest locations. The Inez location was one of three ribbon cuttings that happened Monday afternoon. Casey...
Weather
Environment
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular restaurant in Prestonsburg is closed until further notice. According to a post on the Billy Ray’s Restaurant Facebook page, an incident happened on Friday involving a car and the front of the restaurant. “We appreciate your patience as we work diligently to get...
Kash Daniel hosts football camp in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Paintsville Tiger legend was back home teaching the next generation on Saturday. Former Tiger and Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel led a football camp for elementary school kids looking to become the next great mountain star. “It’s just great to see all the kids out here,”...
Lily Volunteer Fire Department hosts first post-pandemic fire muster

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lily Volunteer Fire Department of Laurel County hosted their first post-pandemic Appalachian Foothills Fire Muster on Saturday. “We were wanting the community to come together, we were wanting the tri-counties to come together, we were wanting the states to come together, and this is an event that all firefighters can participate in.” said Bo Carmon, Senior Firefighter with the Lily Volunteer Fire Department.
Harlan fire chief to retire after 22 years of service

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan City Fire Department will be saying goodbye to one of their own as long-time Fire Chief Linette Hutchison is retiring. Hutchison has filled this role for 22 years, becoming one of the first females to hold the title of fire chief across our region.
Freedom House aims to open homeless shelter in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The closest homeless shelter for people in Hazard is currently in Floyd or Breathitt County. That is why non-profit the organization Freedom House is taking steps to open a shelter that people could find temporary housing. “We can bridge that gap. We can bring them in,...
Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Saturday shooting. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Hull School Road area in Bonnyman. According to officials, the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was shot and flown to Pikeville...
