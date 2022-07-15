ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Solar panel installer credited with saving life of autistic child in Plymouth

capecod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: We think Jake Manna should go viral….Here’s Why:. Yesterday, he was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay. He heard that people in the neighborhood were looking for a missing, five year old autistic girl. He stopped what he was doing and began...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Falmouth Police seek possible witness to vandalism

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the male in the attached picture. He may have been a witness to vandalism. Please contact Officer Garrison at 774-255-4527. Thank you. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Statement from Barnstable Police on social media post of incident at Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – Cape Wide News was made aware of a social media post regarding an alleged incident involving a man possibly following two children. Barnstable Police issued the following statement Monday afternoon: “On Sunday at approximately 12:20 PM, the Barnstable Police Department was dispatched to the Cape Cod Mall for a report of two juvenile females that were being followed by an older male as they walked in the mall.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Box truck rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

BOURNE – A box truck rolled over into the woods in Bourne around 9:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a fuel spill. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen thunders across the Cape

YARMOUTH – The annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. The ride is named after Nicholas Xiarhos, son of Steven Xiarhos retired Deputy Chief of Yarmouth Police now State Representative. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan on July 23rd, 2009.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

HORRIFIC WEEKEND CRASH: MASSACHUSETTS PD OFFERS ADVICE WHICH COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE!

[BPD MEDIA STATEMENT] [Saturday] evening, the Boxborough Police Department and Boxborough Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-495 South. A van was disabled in the break down lane and the operator remained inside of the vehicle. She … Continue reading → The post HORRIFIC WEEKEND CRASH: MASSACHUSETTS PD OFFERS ADVICE WHICH COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured while walking West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 8:15 PM Sunday evening. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury about half way across the popular route to Long Point. Because of low tide, a boat could not reach the scene so rescuers had to go on foot and carry the victim in a stokes basket to the ambulance which then transported her to Cape Cod Hospital.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who died after being pulled from Saugus lake

SAUGUS, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who died after being pulled from a lake in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a man struggling to swim in Silver Lake around 5 p.m. Sunday pulled 21-year-old Maynor Salas Lopez, of Lynn, out of the water and began performing CPR, according to Massachusetts State Police.
SAUGUS, MA
universalhub.com

Trapped by fire in Readville, mom tosses baby from second-floor window to her downstairs neighbor - an off-duty firefighter

The Boston Fire Department reports two residents were injured by a two-alarm fire at 22 Norton St. in Hyde Park that was called in shortly before 7:10 a.m. The department reports that one resident on the second floor tossed her baby to her downstairs neighbor, an off-duty firefighter, who made the catch. She then jumped herself to safety. Both mom and dad suffered injuries but are expected to be OK.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies after being pulled from lake over the weekend

A Massachusetts man has drowned while at a lake over the weekend. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a young man was pulled from Silver Lake in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus yesterday and later died. The victim is identified as Maynor Salas Lopez, 21, of Lynn. Preliminary...
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. hiker flown to hospital after suffering medical episode on NH mountain

BEAN'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after he suffered a medical episode while hiking a mountain in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to a call for a medical emergency on the summit of Mount Pierce around 2:30 p.m. found a hiker who was in need of immediate treatment, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

3 people in Everett hospitalized for significant burns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Everett were taken to the hospital on Saturday to be treated for burn injuries. Emergency crews were originally called to Gledhill Ave. sometime on Saturday afternoon for an incident there. 7NEWS learned that three people were hospitalized for significant burns, but are expected...
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Wakefield man

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing Wakefield man that was last seen on Saturday morning. Wakefield Police say 38-year-old Robert Cardavelli was spotted walking away from his home on Richardson Avenue on July 16 around 2:00 a.m. He is 6′0″, 130 pounds with a short brown...
WAKEFIELD, MA

