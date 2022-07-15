ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk.

In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.

“The impaired driver, who could barely stand up, was lucky that his decision to drink and drive didn’t take a life that day,” the Minnesota Office of Public Safety said.

A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely would have passed out by that point, KMSP-TV reported. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC that exceeds .40% is potentially fatal and puts the person at risk of slipping into a coma.

“OMG! How did he even find his keys!?!?” one person wrote on Facebook in response to the Minnesota Office of Public Safety’s post.

