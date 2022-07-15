Open Games at the Senior Center - Saturday 1-5 p.m.

New! Beach Ball Chair Volleyball for Seniors. Come enjoy this fun-filled game played with a beach ball. Chair volleyball is great for upper body mobility. It is a physical activity that provides a fun way to be active. Seniors, get your teams together. Beach balls and net will be set-up in the Back Meeting room. For more information please call the Center 817-295-6611.

