ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Longtime River Bandits Super Fan Frank Wulf passes away at 100

By Joey Donia
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Longtime River Bandits super fan Frank Wulf passed away Tuesday at...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Midwest Sluggers win the 12u softball national championship

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The champs are back in town! The Midwest Sluggers 12u team roster consists of girls from around the Quad Cities, and they recently went down to Myrtle Beach and won the national championship. The Midwest Sluggers were seeded 9th going into the bracket play portion of...
SPORTS
KWQC

Wings Over Whiteside airshow returns to Rock Falls this weekend

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC)-Wings Over Whiteside is set to launch at Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls on July 22-23. in the interview, Melinda Jones and Darin Heffelfinger of Visit Rock Falls inform viewers about many of the event details. The fun starts on Friday when the public can come...
ROCK FALLS, IL
98.1 KHAK

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Davenport, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
KWQC

First Alert Forecast - Heat and humidity increase Tuesday

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 10 hours ago.
CLINTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
KWQC

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday as 25-year-old Davion Roe of Chicago. According to Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Monday. Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandits
KWQC

Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After two and half years since its creation, Kinna’s House of Love hosted a grand opening Saturday for its own area, Kinna’s Corner at the Lincoln Center in Davenport. The corner will host coat drives and classes informing parents on how to detect signs of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts annual ‘Summer Snapshot’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday morning, Partners of Scott County Watersheds held its annual ‘Summer Snapshot,’ an event that monitors water quality and collects data on small aquatic animals to determine biological health. “We take a look at different trends and patterns both over the long and short...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

50 years since circus elephant’s tragic death in Oquawka

OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Henderson County town, commemorated a circus animal on Sunday, 50 years after a storm took her life. In 1972 after a traveling circus came to Oquawka, Illinois, Norma Jean, an Asian elephant was struck by lightning and killed. Organizers said there was no better...
OQUAWKA, IL
KWQC

Davenport names new chief of police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport named a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department the new Police Chief Monday. Major Jeffery Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning. Around 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison. According to deputies, the crash happened between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda...
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Amish couple hurt in Whiteside County accident

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison, Ill. The crash was between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins (who turned 34 today) of Clinton, Iowa...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Truck-eating bridge strikes again Monday

The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets, Davenport, struck again about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Several squad cars and officers were in the area after the crash sheared off part of the top of the truck. Debris was scattered near the truck. Police said there were no injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

One dead after ATV collides with deer in Des Moines Co.

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WHEELING, IL
KWQC

Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared. The University of Iowa student was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on this day in 2018. Investigators found her body in August that year in a corn field in rural Poweshiek County. Cristhian Bahena...
BROOKLYN, IA
KWQC

Family speaks out after Tyson worker dies

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43. A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WHEELING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy