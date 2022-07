The parts of the UK most at risk from the health risks of extreme heat have been identified by researchers from the University of Manchester for Friends of the Earth.Communities most vulnerable to the dangerous health impacts of soaring temperatures are those with a high number of older people and children, those without green space to shelter from the heat, and those where the type of housing, such as high-rise buildings and mobile homes, is most susceptible to overheating.Researchers found the top five local authorities with the most ‘at risk’ neighbourhoods are Birmingham, Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Nottingham. A...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO