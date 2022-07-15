ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okQ6G_0ggR5nuH00

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk.

In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.

“The impaired driver, who could barely stand up, was lucky that his decision to drink and drive didn’t take a life that day,” the Minnesota Office of Public Safety said.

A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely would have passed out by that point, KMSP-TV reported. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC that exceeds .40% is potentially fatal and puts the person at risk of slipping into a coma.

“OMG! How did he even find his keys!?!?” one person wrote on Facebook in response to the Minnesota Office of Public Safety’s post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Blaine, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Blaine, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bac#Drunk Driver#Kmsp Tv#The Cleveland Clinic#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state's 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state's ban in place, for now.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OB-GYN tests go virtual; board cites COVID, abortion ruling

Many OB-GYNs, including some who perform abortions, are celebrating a decision that allows them to avoid traveling to Texas for certifying board exams. Some feared gathering en masse would make them vulnerable to violence. Others who are pregnant themselves worried about developing complications and being forced to seek care in a state with strict abortion limits.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy