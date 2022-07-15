Committee recommends change to consecutive term limit for office of Toledo mayor

HURON – Huron City Council unanimously voted Tuesday evening to purchase several acres of property on Berlin Road for $174,500. The property, which is located at 624 Berlin Road, was recently listed for sale and City Manager Matt Lasko said that after City staff toured it, they “fell in love with the property.” Lasko said that the City plans on operating the property as a park and possibly partnering with other entities to do so. The 6.4 acre property currently has a three acre lake, a walking trail, a barn, and a house, which Lasko said would likely need to be torn down.

