Toledo, OH

Committee recommends change to consecutive term limit for office of Toledo mayor

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA move to change the city charter...

www.wtol.com

sent-trib.com

Perrysburg revenue soars: $1.8 million more expected in 2023

PERRYSBURG — The city submitted a budget with estimated revenues for 2023 that are $1.8 million greater than last year. Total revenues of $26.4 million were submitted to the Wood County Budget Commission; 2022 total revenues were $24.6 million. The Wood County auditor must receive them on or before...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Downtown Toledo's Spitzer and Nicholas buildings ready for redevelopment

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of downtown Toledo's oldest buildings are finally ready to be redeveloped. The Lucas County Land Bank released a request for proposals Monday for the long-vacant Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The Land Bank acquired both properties in 2020 through tax foreclosure after they were abandoned by their out-of-state owner Koray Ergur.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Several Michigan properties added to the National Register of Historic Places

LANSING, Michigan — Fourteen historic Michigan properties were honored by being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The list is the federal government's full roster of sites worthy of preservation due to their historical significance. The register has honored more than 96,000 properties nationwide, including almost 2,000...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF- 7News

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
OHIO STATE
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to hold Jeep hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development are holding a Jeep hiring event Tuesday. The hiring event for Jeep manufacturer Stellantis will take place on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

City of Huron purchases several acres on Berlin Road for $174,500

HURON – Huron City Council unanimously voted Tuesday evening to purchase several acres of property on Berlin Road for $174,500. The property, which is located at 624 Berlin Road, was recently listed for sale and City Manager Matt Lasko said that after City staff toured it, they “fell in love with the property.” Lasko said that the City plans on operating the property as a park and possibly partnering with other entities to do so. The 6.4 acre property currently has a three acre lake, a walking trail, a barn, and a house, which Lasko said would likely need to be torn down.
HURON, OH
WTOL-TV

Leading Edge | December 16, 2022

Sonya Quinn from NAMI Greater Toledo. Jeanne Wingate, board member with Ovarian Cancer Connection. Billy Mann from Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
Morning Journal

Sandusky residents want to decide whether to buy and sell park land

A political action committee is collecting signatures in the city of Sandusky to make decisions regarding the sale and management of city’s parks, instead of the local government. Sanduskians for Sandusky formed a political action committee and started its efforts to collect signatures in June, according to Tim Schwanger,...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

BG trash collector saves woman's life on the job, hailed a hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green trash collector is being hailed a hero after saving a woman while on his trash route. What started as a normal day on the job for Scott Beeker turned into a scary situation that thankfully he was able to handle. Beeker has been a trash collector for the city of Bowling Green for nearly 30 years. He's had the same route for many of those years, which takes him through Vale Court. But a few weeks back, while making his way up the street, he noticed something was off.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Senior Towers resident arrested after holding Findlay Police at bay Saturday

FINDLAY, Ohio — A resident of the Senior Towers, 806 Bright Road in Findlay, was arrested Saturday evening after holding police at bay for several hours. Findlay police responded to the apartment building at 5 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots coming from apartment number 514. When officers arrived,...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Fassett Street in East Toledo say an abandoned duplex has some serious structural issues and it’s concerning to neighbors. One resident tells 13abc she’s worried it will topple over if it’s not torn down soon. Neighbors say the duplex...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jason P. Schnipke, 43, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to amended count of trespass in a habitation, felony, and menacing by stalking, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines for the felony charge and six months jail and $1,000 in fines for the misdemeanor. The state agrees to dismiss a charge of criminal trespass provided he plead guilty to a probation violation in Putnam County Municipal Court. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. July 25.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo police, state troopers seize ATVs

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces Saturday to crack down on illegal use of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles. Any illegal use of off-road vehicles should be reported to the regional dispatch non-emergency number at 419-255-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man sentenced on attempted murder, abduction charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced Monday for his role in a stabbing last year. According to court documents, Shane Warner was ordered to serve 8-12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Murder and Abduction charges. He withdrew his previous not guilty plea.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Defiance man dies in Williams County crash Saturday

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 58-year-old Defiance man is dead following a one-car crash on U.S. Route 20A at the intersection of State Route 107 Saturday evening in Jefferson Township. The victim, identified as Benjamin Gurwell, was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on U.S. Route 20A when he...
DEFIANCE, OH

