Attempted murder suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

By Alysia Huck
 3 days ago

Bismarck police have issued a warning of a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing, and he is considered armed and dangerous,

Authorities received information on the whereabouts of James Vann, 38-years-old.

When police attempted to make contact with Vann, he fled the area in a vehicle and a short, high-speed chase ensued.

Officers ended the pursuit when Vann’s actions created too much risk to the general public.

Vann’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Vann was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the chest, grey pants and possibly a dark colored backpack.

He is described as an African American male, 5 ft 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn not to approach Vann and contact law enforcement immediately if he is seen.

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mandan

UPDATE: 7/17, 8:28 P.M. – Bismarck Police say around 7:35 this evening, officers arrested James Vann without incident in the 3200 Block of Twin City Drive in Mandan. Bismarck Police Department and US Marshals, along with the assistance of Mandan Police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, found Vann at a residence in Mandan.    Vann […]
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota man accused of using yo-yo string to attack woman receives probation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota man accused of attacking a woman with a modified yo-yo string received two years of probation, court records show. Derek Dillman, 32, of Bismarck, was sentenced on lesser felony charges, The Bismarck Tribune reported. In a plea deal, Dillman pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police, the newspaper reported.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty. Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department. Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City...
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At request of police, a judge has issued a warrant to arrest a Bismarck man suspected of attempted murder. Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue Tuesday. They say a witness told them that...
BISMARCK, ND
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police officers have a new way to patrol the streets. The City Commission approved a request from the police department to purchase a used police motorcycle from Roughrider Harley Davidson with the asset forfeiture fund for almost $11,000. Six police officers are trained to operate...
MANDAN, ND
Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in woman’s fake Bible, other locations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck woman they say intended to deliver large quantities of fentanyl. Officers say they conducted a probation search at the home of 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive Monday. They say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in various places including a fake Bible and fake energy drink. They say they found more than $24,000 in cash and guns with scraped off serial numbers.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck woman accused of hiding drugs and money in fake Bible

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman is in custody after authorities say they seized drugs, guns and cash were seized at her apartment. Officials with the Bismarck Police Department say they searched 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive's apartment and found a collection of more than 1,500 fentanlyl pills, two handguns and more than $2,400 in cash. The items were found in hidden within a safe, a fake bible, fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, according to the affidavit.
BISMARCK, ND
Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota man who pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan has learned his fate. 39-year-old Wade Bison has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for driving into and killing a 77-year-old man. That man was Erwin Geigle, a Navy veteran and mechanic who was enjoying retirement with his children and grandchildren.
MANDAN, ND
Police respond to gun threat in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Tuesday, around 6:40 p.m. Bismarck police responded to the 1,000 block of West Turnpike to what was described as an active situation. Officers on scene told KX they were responding to a report of one person threatening another person with a gun. Check for updates online and on-air regarding this developing story.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck’s Escaped Inmate Found & Arrested

Lat week, reports of an inmate in Bismarck's MRCC (Missouri River Correctional Center) minimum security prison made it's "rounds" on social media. According to a press release from the North Dakota DOCR (Department if Corrections and Rehabilitation), a man by the name of David Corn walked away from the facility.
BISMARCK, ND
Wade Bison gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
Did A Woman Steal A Baby From A Bismarck Hospital?

There is a post that's been shared nearly 300 times on Facebook, claiming a woman abducted a baby from a Bismarck hospital. A Facebook page called "Anyway Goronga" posted this claim to the "Bismarck Rummage and More" Facebook page. The post said a woman impersonated a nurse and waked out...
BISMARCK, ND
Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
Life sentence for South Dakota man who fatally struck grandfather

BISMARCK, N.D. — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for intentionally running down a North Dakota man who was picking up his granddaughter from practice at a sports complex. Wade Bison pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of...
BISMARCK, ND
