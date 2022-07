ORANGE CITY—A 31-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony; possession of an open container of alcohol; failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way; unsafe passing; speeding; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO