As rail passengers prepare for weeks of industrial action by train staff, travellers are being warned to expect longer journeys during the impending heatwave – with some train operators urging them not to attempt journeys.Forecasters say the temperature in parts of England could reach 40C for the first time on Monday or Tuesday. A Met Office red warning applies for a patch of the nation from south of London to Lancashire and Yorkshire.Blanket speed limits are expected to be imposed across large parts of the railway network, leading to slower journeys and increased congestion for trains.LNER, which serves Yorkshire, north-east England...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO