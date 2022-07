The suspect in the Indiana mall shooting that left three people dead and two others injured has been identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman. Sapirman, of Greenwood, was killed after he opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening, police announced Monday. The three innocent victims killed in the shooting were also named as Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. All three were from Indianapolis. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said on Monday that the Pinedas were husband and wife, WISH reported. Bystander Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Bartholomew County, Indiana, shot...

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO