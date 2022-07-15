ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Spencer Webb, Oregon tight end and TikTok star, dies from head injury

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Spencer Webb, a tight end at the University of Oregon who also had more than 550,000 followers on his TikTok account, died Wednesday after he fell and struck his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake, authorities said. He was 22.

In a news release, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that Webb’s death appeared to be accidental and no foul play was suspected.

Webb was entering his fifth season with the Ducks and was a projected starter for the Ducks, The Oregonian reported.

Webb was out on the rock slides at Triangle Lake near Eugene when he fell and hit his head, The Register-Guard reported. People at the scene and the paramedics tried to resuscitate Webb but were unable to do so.

“What we can say at this point was there was no evidence that alcohol or drugs were involved,” Lane County Sheriff Sgt. Thomas Speldrich told the newspaper. “We haven’t received any toxicology results, but just upon the scene, it didn’t appear that it was a factor at this point.”

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning tweeted, “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb,” Oregon’s football program tweeted. “Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

Webb, who was from Sacramento, California, was a star football player at Christian Brothers High School, KCRA-TV reported. He was an All-Metro and All-Decade performer who persevered despite a broken family, The Sacramento Bee reported. He was raised by an older brother, according to the newspaper.

During his high school career, Webb made 61 catches for 1,063 yards and 23 touchdowns, The Register-Guard reported. At Oregon, Webb had 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns

Sacramento City Council member Angelique Ashby wrote on Twitter that Webb’s death was “unbelievable.”

“Too young. @TheCityofSac⁩ mourns this loss along with Oregon Football and all those who loved him,” Ashby tweeted.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Arik Armstead, who also played at Oregon and is from Sacramento, tweeted a video of him and Webb, saying “Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18. Great young man with a promising future gone too soon.”

Webb was a social media star, posting about his life and athletic achievements on his TikTok account, according to The Associated Press.

